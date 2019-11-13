Below is a look at some events coming up around Largo in the coming weeks.
New music program aims to help seniors
LARGO — A new music therapy-based educational series for caregivers will be presented Thursday, Nov. 14, at Elmcroft of Pinecrest, 1150 Eighth Ave. SW, Largo.
Sponsored by Elmcroft of Pinecrest and Suncoast Hospice, the program meets second Thursdays at 10 a.m.
Attendees will learn how to use music to relax and to enhance the quality of life for those with dementia and Alzheimer’s as well as for caregivers.
The Nov. 14 program will teach participants how to use the intensity of songs and music to control moods.
Upcoming program topics include:
• Dec. 12 — Quality of Music: Learn music-based or music-supported activities to enhance the quality of life.
Reservations are required. To reserve a spot, email Sue Osborne at sue.osborne@elmcroft.com or call 727-581-8142. Light refreshments will be served.
Largo Central Park
Largo Central Park is at 101 Central Park Drive. Within the park are the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive; the Largo Feed Store, 295 Central Park Drive; and the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. To contact the library, call 727-587-6715.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — Gather up the family, grab your blankets and head to Central Park the next two Fridays for a movie on the big screen at 6:30 p.m.
Free on-site parking is available. Food and beverages are available for sale, including smores and hot dogs that you can make in a fire pit. No alcohol permitted. Movies begin at dusk.
Movie dates:
Nov. 15 - “Lego Movie 2”
Nov. 22 - “Toy Story 4”
Art in the Park
LARGO — Local artists will be showcased at the Art in the Park event Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Largo Central Park.
Come out to see exhibits, watch demonstrations and engage in art of various forms.
For questions, email specialevents@largo.com or call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Car Show
LARGO — The city of Largo's third annual Car Show, presented by Bay Area Insurance and Pinellas Technical College, returns to Central Park on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vehicle registration is $10 and all proceeds go to the city’s scholarship fund. Last year's show had 230 total registered cars that helped raise $7,000.
There will be top 50 trophies, donated by Seminole Subs and Largo Glass, food, door prizes, a silent auction, and music by WKID 96.7 FM.
McGough Nature Park
McGough Nature Park is at 11901 146th St. N. and includes the Narrows Environmental Education Center. Visit largoparks.com or call 727-518-3047.
Birds of prey show
LARGO — The Look Alive Bird Show will be each Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Narrows Environmental Education Center.
Attendees will get a glimpse at the world of Florida’s flighted hunters. The show details the adaptations that raptors use to exploit the natural world for their gain. The show includes owls, hawks, falcons and Sarge, the center’s own bald eagle and the star of the show.
The show is free.