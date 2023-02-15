LARGO — A plan to construct an apartment complex with commercial space on the ground floors of West Bay Drive has been on the table for roughly seven years.
The proposal over the years has been touted as a building block in the revitalization of downtown Largo. And yet, the 500 and 600 blocks of West Bay Drive in downtown Largo remain vacant. The inactivity has become even more conspicuous since the city has started construction on its prized mixed-use City Hall across the street.
The latest incarnation of the proposal once again showed signs of life Feb. 9 when the Planning Board voted to approve a development agreement for the six-story project with 276 apartments and two internal parking garages.
The move, however, was incremental and one of many more steps that will need to be taken by city and county officials before even the talk of construction can begin.
The initial proposal for the property in 2016 called for just 123 market-rate apartments above retail space. Financing, however, proved difficult. Lenders didn’t have faith in the plan or the potential for downtown Largo and the project could never get off the ground.
A new version of the project was revived when local developer Gary Tave teamed up with Property Markets Group, a national real estate development firm with extensive resources. It has offices in Miami and Manhattan and has recently worked on projects in St. Petersburg and Sarasota.
The new development agreement shines light on how PMG, which is under contract to purchase the property from Tave, plans to increase the density to 276 units and make the project financially feasible.
The 2.76-acre property in the West Bay Drive Community Redevelopment District only allows 30 units per acre, totalling only about 83 units.
From there, PMG will be using a mix of incentives and a new density averaging ordinance to reach its goal.
Adding density
To receive an additional 10 units per acre, PMG has agreed to dedicate at least 10% gross project floor area for office, retail sales, or service uses at the sidewalk level.
To get five more units per acre, PMG has agreed to construct a prominently located public gathering/outdoor seating area open to the public along West Bay Drive. It has also agreed to offer a mix of parking spaces with electric vehicle charging stations that are already installed and some with the infrastructure in place for future installation.
However, that totals only about 124 units, far fewer than what is needed to make the project financially feasible.
Therefore, the developer will be the first to utilize a density averaging ordinance, which allows a transfer of development rights from contiguous parcels to support the proposed density and intensity.
The measure allows the developer to negotiate with neighboring property owners in order to transfer underused density.
One of those property owners is the city of Largo itself.
Documentation shows the city has agreed to transfer underused density from 2.5 acres of properties on the 400 Block of West Bay Drive, which is where its new Horizon West Bay is being constructed; a pocket park on 701 W. Bay Drive; and 100 W. Bay Drive. PMG has also secured rights from 1.3 acres of parcels from Sembler EDP Partnership 5.
The transfer agreements, including the development agreement, will require approval from the City Commission, which is scheduled to vote on it March 21.
Many more steps will also need to be taken.
Among them is a traffic study that will need to be conducted by the developer. Also, the city, county and state will all have to issue permits and approvals along the way.
According to the development agreement, PMG has 10 years to complete construction of the project.