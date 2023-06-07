LARGO — To say the fast-casual restaurant business is a crowded industry would be an understatement, as new franchises seem to open on a near daily or weekly basis throughout the greater Tampa Bay area.
To compete, new franchise owners understand they must have a few key elements in order to survive and to thrive, including good food and above-average customer service.
Habit Burger Grill is a fast-casual franchise that started in Santa Barbara, California, in 1969 and now boasts more than 300 franchises nationwide. There are 10 in Florida, including its newest location at 4855 E. Bay Drive in Largo.
It enters an ultra-competitive market that’s dotted with chicken, taco and pizza joints. But Karnardo Garnett, chief executive of Tampa-based Legacy Hospitality Co., which owns 11 restaurants in the Tampa Bay area as well as the market’s Habit Burger franchise rights, said at a recent media event his mission is to make going out for burger night a habit for local families.
Here are three keys to Habit Burger’s success, according to Garnett:
1. The fast-casual eatery incorporates a blend of old and new.
There are a variety of ways to order from the Habit Burger menu. Diners can use the digital kiosks at the front entrance; walk up to the counter and place an order; use the Habit Burger app, which Garnett noted is constantly spitting out freebies and giveaways; or call it in. That’s right, they take phone orders.
“We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to place their order, and yes, that includes using the phone,” Garnett said.
He also noted they’re using targeted digital ads that are customized for social media sites like TikTok as well as traditional billboards along the side of the road. The back-to-the future blend seeps into the Habit Burger interior, too. The futuristic digital kiosks and self-serve soda machines are balanced by a minimalist décor that features simply designed tables and a few pastel paintings of California beach scenes.
“It’s a Cali-style vibe!” Garnett said.
2. The menu features chargrilled burgers, hand spun shakes and … ahi tuna?
Being founded in Santa Barbara in 1969, it makes sense the Habit Burger menu has a decidedly Cali slant, from the signature Santa Barbara Char with caramelized onions and fresh avocado on a grilled sourdough roll to the teriyaki ahi tuna sandwich. Add a Santa Barbara Cobb salad, tempura green beans, an impossible, or plant-based, burger, and a tenderloin streak sandwich, and it’s obvious this isn’t your typical burger joint.
“I’m a burger guy and I fell in love with this place in Cali,” Garnett said. Of the 11 bay area establishments he owns, “this brand is my absolute favorite.” He cites the fact that Habit Burger’s charburgers “are never frozen and 100% made to order” as reasons why the food always tastes fresh. The menu “can be customized. We encourage patrons to mix and match items.”
Garnett noted one way the fast-casual model varies from fast food is it usually takes six to seven minutes to get the food at Habit Burger, typical with made-to-order items, but he promised “it’s worth the wait!”
3. Employees matter at Habit Burger
One surprising element of the recent media session, where traditional reporters (guilty!) and social media influencers were served myriad menu items by a handful of smiling employees, was the emphasis Garnett placed on the well-being of the Habit Burger staff. That ranges from small things like paying weekly to big-picture topics like improving their quality of life.
“I pay people weekly because I know some people need money in their accounts weekly, not every couple of weeks,” he said. “And I promote from within and train to our standard, so the service is always consistent.”
When asked how he expected to compete in the area’s crowded fast-casual market, Garnett cited the quality of the product and of the service. “We’re opening several new restaurants in the next two years, and if things go right I can open 20 more of these in the Tampa Bay area. And for every one of the employees I hire, I want to make sure their lives are better after coming through the front door.”