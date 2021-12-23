LARGO — The city of Largo held its annual Old Fashioned Christmas Parade last weekend, as a long procession of decorated cars and trucks, elves and dancers marched through the downtown district.
The Dec. 18 parade featured city commissioners, Largo Police Chief Jeff Undestad; local organizations including the Kiwanis and Lions clubs, Largo Little League, Largo High’s Band of Gold, and Tutterow Dance Academy; businesses, including McGill Plumbing; and other assorted superheroes, princesses, and colorful characters, including Spider-Man, Jake Skellington and Santa and Mrs. Claus on a motorcycle rounding out the procession.
Before it started and the entrants began showering paradegoers with beads, candy, trinkets and toys, Largo resident Nick Potts, a dee jay who works many city events, said he was thankful to be able to attend the parade with his three young sons this year.
“Typically I’m working at this time, but when I saw I had the afternoon off I knew I had to take the boys down here,” Potts said as they waited for the parade to begin while sitting outside the Pinellas County Schools’ building on Fourth Street Southwest.
“This is such a great event the city puts on every year, and it means a lot for me to able to come out and enjoy it with them this year.”