Commission marks women's history, promotions
LARGO — During the March 7 Largo City Commission meeting, the Commission celebrated Women's History Month with a proclamation as well as the promotion of Largo Police personnel.
Deputy Chief Mike Loux introduced each promoted officer and City Attorney Alan Zimmet administered the oath of office to:
• Sgt. Matthew Williams, promoted from Officer.
• Sgt. Steel Nardozzi, promoted from Officer.
• Lt. Richelle Bradshaw, promoted from Sergeant.
• Maj. Scott Gore, promoted from Lieutenan.
The commission also recognized the month of March as Women's History Month, in conjunction with National Women's History Month.
Community Engagement Specialist Aileen Carey introduced this year's honoree, Largo volunteer Sue Porter, who accepted the proclamation. Porter has dedicated over two decades of service to the city of Largo as an advisory board member including for the Recreation, Parks, and Arts Department, a Volunteer in Policing for Largo's Police Department, and as a Community Ambassador.
Underwater egg hunt returns
LARGO — Join the city of Largo on Friday, April 7, for an oh-so-Florida Easter activity with the annual Underwater Egg Hunt in Largo's Southwest Pool.
Children 5 and older can hunt for colorful eggs left in the pool by the Easter Bunny. Children who cannot swim must use a life jacket, and parents are not permitted in the pool during the hunt times.
Cost is $5 per wristband and $3 for spectators.
Wristbands are limited and can be purchased at any Largo Recreation facility starting March 1.
Raising Cane's now open
LARGO — Chicken-fingers restaurant Raising Cane’s has opened at 4835 East Bay Drive.
It has both indoor and outdoor seating.
At its March 9 grand opening, Raising Cane’s presented a check to Hope Villages of America, a local organization that supports individuals facing hunger, homelessness, domestic violence, or a lack of basic needs.
Police to pause pedestrian campaign
Largo — The local police department is scheduled to end its annual High Visibility Pedestrian Enforcement campaign in May.
Until then, officers will continue to enforce pedestrian violations, while educating violators of the dangers caused by their infractions.
Materials such as bike lights, belt lights, bags, and reading material have been handed out.
The annual campaign began Oct. 1.
