Tutterow dancers earn national prize

In June, members of the Largo-based Tutterow Dance Company traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, for the Imagine Dance Challenge National Championship.
The academy captured several awards, including the top awards in the competition — the Premier Cup and Victory Cup.
Awards included:
• “Without You” received the Premier Cup.
• “Waterworks” production with all 68 dancers won the Victory Cup.
• “You Say” earned third overall for Juniors.
• “Feel My Love” earned second overall for Teens.
• “Thinking of You” earned third overall for Teens.
• Kiley Campbell won the Miss Teen Imagine title for a solo performance
• Gregory Deal was the first runner-up for Mr. Senior Imagine.
Tutterow fall registration dates
LARGO — Registration for the 2019-20 Tutterow Dance Academy programs will be held at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, on Friday, Aug. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The academy offers professional instruction in ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, lyrical, acro, and preschool classes for boys and girls ages 2-18. The academy is also home to the Tutterow Stars of Tomorrow, an award-winning performance company, giving students additional performance and competition opportunities.
For more information on class registration or audition opportunities for the performance company, contact debbie@tutterowdancers.com, call 727-585-1232 or visit tutterowdancers.com.