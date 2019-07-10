Tutterow dancers earn national prize

Tutterow Academy dancers show off their trophies after winning the top prizes in the Imagine Dance Challenge National Championship — the Premier Cup and Victory Cup — in Nashville, Tennessee.

 Photo courtesy of DEBBIE KENNEDY

In June, members of the Largo-based Tutterow Dance Company traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, for the Imagine Dance Challenge National Championship. 

The academy captured several awards, including the top awards in the competition — the Premier Cup and Victory Cup.

Awards included:

• “Without You” received the Premier Cup.

• “Waterworks” production with all 68 dancers won the Victory Cup.

• “You Say” earned third overall for Juniors.

• “Feel My Love” earned second overall for Teens.

• “Thinking of You” earned third overall for Teens.

• Kiley Campbell won the Miss Teen Imagine title for a solo performance

• Gregory Deal was the first runner-up for Mr. Senior Imagine.

Tutterow fall registration dates

LARGO — Registration for the 2019-20 Tutterow Dance Academy programs will be held at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, on Friday, Aug. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The academy offers professional instruction in ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, lyrical, acro, and preschool classes for boys and girls ages 2-18. The academy is also home to the Tutterow Stars of Tomorrow, an award-winning performance company, giving students additional performance and competition opportunities.

For more information on class registration or audition opportunities for the performance company, contact debbie@tutterowdancers.com, call 727-585-1232 or visit tutterowdancers.com.

Tags