LARGO — Tutterow Dance Academy has announced it will host fall registration on Friday, Aug. 11, 5-8 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Largo Community Center.
Classes are available for ages 2-18 with a variety of classes to choose from. Private lessons are available by appointment only.
For more information, visit PlayLargo.com/Dance.
The Largo Community Center is located at 400 Alt Keene Road in Largo.
Classes in martial arts, gymnastics, and dances for all ages and skill levels are also offered at Highland and Southwest recreation centers and the Largo Community Center. Visit www.playlargo.com.