Below is a look at some events coming up around Largo in the coming weeks.
Meet-the-artist event
LARGO — Evermore Café, 325 W. Bay Drive, will host its first artist of the month, Jacie Parsons, on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Parsons is a 22-year-old Gulfport resident who has represented herself in numerous art shows across Pinellas County. Her style is described as bold and feminine, focusing on nature and humans in a colorful way.
Celebrating 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage
LARGO — The Democratic Women’s Club of Upper Pinellas will host an event titled Celebrating 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage on Monday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Royal Palms of Largo, 200 Lake Ave. NE, Largo.
The luncheon will feature prizes, entertainment and speakers Alex Sink and state Rep. Jennifer Webb.
The cost to attend is $30. Checks can be made out to DWCUP and mailed to Shelby Freeman, 960 Starkey Road #1404, Largo, FL 33771.
For more information, call Donna Dennis at 727-447-7380.
Largo Central Park
Largo Central Park is at 101 Central Park Drive. Within the park are the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive; the Largo Feed Store, 295 Central Park Drive; and the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. To contact the library, call 727-587-6715.
Holocaust survivor to speak
LARGO — Holocaust survivor Marie Silverman will be the guest speaker Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m., at the Largo Public Library.
Silverman will speak about her childhood in Antwerp, Belgium, when the Nazis invaded her home country, her escape to France, her time in an internment camp, and being smuggled out of the country to eventually end up as a refugee in the United States.
Silverman is a resident speaker at the Florida Holocaust Museum and spends her time teaching younger generations about the Holocaust.
The event is free and will take place in the Children’s Programming Room on the first floor of the library.
Highland Recreation Complex
Highland Recreation Complex is at 400 Highland Ave. Visit HighlandRecreation.com or call 727-518-3016.
Poolside picnic
LARGO — A poolside picnic will be held Monday, Sept. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Highland Recreation Complex.
Bring the family, a blanket and your own picnic basket by the pool. Alcohol and glass are not permitted in the facility. Splash’s Snack Bar will be open.
Prices are for groups of up to five people: $12 for members and $24 for non-members.
Southwest Recreation Complex
Southwest Recreation Complex, which includes an aquatic complex, is at 13120 Vonn Road. Call 727-518-3125 for recreation or 727-518-3126 for the pool. Visit PlayLargo.com or LargoPools.com.
Community Garage Sale
LARGO — Southwest Recreation Complex will host its annual indoor communitywide garage sale Saturday, Aug. 17, from 8 a.m. to noon.
The sale, which is free to attend, features more than 65 tables of home goods, children’s toys, gently used clothing and more.
To have a table, the cost is $10 per table, with a limit of two tables per person.
Largo Community Center
The Largo Community Center is at 400 Alt. Keene Road. Visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Largo Palooza Music Series
LARGO — The Largo Palooza Music Series will continue with a performance by contemporary/pop crossover vocal group Divonicci on Friday, Aug. 16, at 6:30 p.m., at the Community Center.
Activities, which include food trucks, cash bar and after party, begin at 5 p.m.
The cost is $15.
Upcoming performances include a performance by Idaho Swezey on Aug. 23.
Scrapbook Crop Til You Drop
LARGO — Registration is underway for the Scrapbook Crop Til You Drop event, which kicks off at the Community Center at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and will continue until 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
The ballroom will feature electrical outlets at each table, a large selection of background music and dining areas away from crafting. The event also includes door prizes.
Cost for registrations received before Sept. 1 is $120 for the full weekend with food, $80 full weekend without food, and $85 Saturday only including food.
Cost for registrations received after Sept. 1 will be $140 full weekend with meals, $100 full weekend no meals and $105 Saturday only with meals. The full weekend includes four meals, drinks and snacks.
Call 727-518-3131 or stop by the Largo Community Center at 400 Alt. Keene Road for a registration form and table assignment.
McGough Nature Park
McGough Nature Park is at 11901 146th St. N. and includes the Narrows Environmental Education Center. Visit largoparks.com or call 727-518-3047.
Birds of prey show
LARGO — The Look Alive Bird Show will be each Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Narrows Environmental Education Center.
Attendees will get a glimpse at the world of Florida’s flighted hunters. The show details the adaptations that raptors use to exploit the natural world for their gain. The show includes owls, hawks, falcons and Sarge, the center’s own bald eagle and the star of the show.
The show is free.