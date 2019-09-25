Below is a look at some events coming up around Largo in the coming weeks.
Skyway Cat Club show
LARGO — The Skyway Cat Club of Tampa Bay will host The International Cat Association All-Breed Cat Show on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Minnreg Hall, 6340 126th Ave. N., Largo.
Cats will compete in 12 different rings both days. Judges from all around the world and the United States will evaluate cats both days. The event will include feline education and welfare. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about different breeds of cats and how to care for them.
The show will feature more than 25 breeds of cats. Vendors will have cat trees, beds, toys, unique gifts, and much more cat-related items for sale. Cats and kittens will be available for adoption from local shelters. There will be a raffle and food will be available for purchase.
Parking is free. Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for children and free for children age 5 and younger.
Event organizers will be collecting items for a local spay and neuter clinic. Attendees are encouraged to donate items such as blankets, bleach, paper towels, printing paper, tall kitchen trash bags, cleaning supplies, office supplies, baby wipes and cat and dog crates. Those who bring canned or dry cat food to donate will receive a $1 discount on admission.
For information, visit www.skywaycatclub.com or call 727-289-1989.
Family Fun Fishing event
LARGO — The Kiwanis Club of Seminole Breakfast will host its final Family Fun Fishing event of the year Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 to 11 a.m., at Taylor Park, 1100 SW Eighth Ave., Largo.
The event is free for children 14 and younger. The club provides bait and fishing poles, but youngsters are welcome to being their own gear if they wish. Prizes are given out for the first fish caught, the most fish caught, the smallest fish caught, and the first, second and third largest fish caught.
Providing goodie bags and refreshments will be 1st Home Bank. Donations are welcomed and are used to help offset the cost of the bait.
For information, call Leah Hoffman at 727-873-7852.
Homespun Arts and Craft Show
LARGO — The Homespun Arts and Craft Show will be presented Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1498 Rosery Road NE, Largo.
The show will feature as many as 95 local artists and craftspeople selling unique, handcrafted items at the indoor-outdoor show. Door prize drawings will be held throughout the day. Food will be available for purchase. Attendees may also purchase a pumpkin at the St. Paul Pumpkin Patch across the street. The $1 cost of admission benefits local outreach missions of the United Methodist Women that serve the homeless, the hungry and the elderly of Pinellas County.
Jewish Genealogical Society meeeting
CLEARWATER — The Jewish Genealogical Society of Tampa Bay will meet Sunday, Oct. 13, 2 p.m., at Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services Inc., 14041 Icot Blvd., Clearwater.
The program will feature Cindy Potter Taylor. Taylor, president of the Jewish Genealogical Society of Palm Beach County, will present “Finding My Potter Family in Canada.” A pre-session social with refreshments and library access begins at 1:30 p.m. The featured program will get underway at 2 p.m.
The Jewish Genealogical Society of Tampa Bay’s library and research resources are available to all meeting attendees and can be loaned out to members. Anyone interested in learning how to do Jewish genealogy research is invited to participate. Beginners as well as experienced researchers are welcome. There is no charge to attend this meeting, and guests are welcome.
For information about the organization or directions to the meeting, call Bruce Hadburg at 727-796-7981 or email bhadburg@tampabay.rr.com.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a bag of nonperishable food for Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services food pantry for those in need.
Art for Faith’s Sake concert series
LARGO — The Art for Faith’s Sake concert series will open with an organ recital Sunday, Oct. 27, 3 p.m., at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Missouri Ave., Largo.
Dr. Christopher Gage will perform on the Austin organ a varied program showcasing musical influences of the Protestant Reformation. This hour-long program will present a survey of numerous styles and developments that evolved out of the Reformation, and features composers spanning four centuries. Gage, the director of music at Overbrook Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will perform the monumental Passacaglia in C minor by Johann Sebastian Bach, the Introduktion und Passacaglia by 19th-century German composer Max Reger, Three Jazz Preludes by the contemporary composer Johannes Michel, and more.
The concert is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be collected. A reception to follow in the Parish Hall. For information, call 727-585-9969 or visit poplargo.org/worship-music/art-for-faiths-sake.
Largo Central Park
Largo Central Park is at 101 Central Park Drive. Within the park are the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive; the Largo Feed Store, 295 Central Park Drive; and the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. To contact the library, call 727-587-6715.
Friends of the Largo Library fall book sale
LARGO — The Friends of the Largo Library’s annual fall book sale returns to the library Wednesday-Saturday, Sept. 25-28.
The sale will consist of a large selection of fiction, non-fiction, movies, CDs, young adult and kid’s books. Prices are 50 cents each or three for $1. Cash only.
General public dates are Sept. 26-27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sept. 28, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Also, a special bag sale will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, when patrons can fill a paper bag for only a $1.
Library seeking donations for refugee families
LARGO — Through September, the Largo Public Library is collecting donations for welcoming baskets for local refugee families.
All donations will be distributed to Pinellas refugee families through local organizations.
From household items and monetary donations to raffles and more, there are plenty of ways to help.
For information on what you can donate, visit www.LargoPublicLibrary.org/welcomingweek2019.
Ocean-Friendly Business Forum
LARGO — The city of Largo’s Sustainability Series will continue with an Ocean-Friendly Business Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Largo Public Library.
At the forum, business owners, management and staff can learn how to get their business Ocean-Friendly certified and can learn about the benefits of protecting the environment while promoting their business.
Largo Community Center
The Largo Community Center is at 400 Alt. Keene Road. Visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Scrapbook Crop Til You Drop
LARGO — Registration is underway for the Scrapbook Crop Til You Drop event, which kicks off at the Community Center at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and will continue until 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
The ballroom will feature electrical outlets at each table, a large selection of background music and dining areas away from crafting. The event also includes door prizes.
Cost for registrations received before Sept. 1 is $120 for the full weekend with food, $80 full weekend without food, and $85 Saturday only including food.
Cost for registrations received after Sept. 1 will be $140 full weekend with meals, $100 full weekend no meals and $105 Saturday only with meals. The full weekend includes four meals, drinks and snacks.
Call 727-518-3131 or stop by the Largo Community Center at 400 Alt. Keene Road for a registration form and table assignment.
McGough Nature Park
McGough Nature Park is at 11901 146th St. N. and includes the Narrows Environmental Education Center. Visit largoparks.com or call 727-518-3047.
Community Garage Sale
LARGO — McGough Nature Park will host a Community Garage Sale on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The sale is free to attend. Call 727-518-3047 to register for a table, which costs $10.
Birds of prey show
LARGO — The Look Alive Bird Show will be each Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Narrows Environmental Education Center.
Attendees will get a glimpse at the world of Florida’s flighted hunters. The show details the adaptations that raptors use to exploit the natural world for their gain. The show includes owls, hawks, falcons and Sarge, the center’s own bald eagle and the star of the show.
The show is free.