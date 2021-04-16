Developer proposes housing complex near Largo Central Park

LARGO — A Pinellas Park developer is targeting a 15.5-acre site within walking distance of Largo Central Park for a new multifamily housing complex.
City commissioners voted 6-1 on April 6 to authorize staff to negotiate a development agreement with Belleair Development LLC for the property at 800 Eighth Ave. SE. Commissioner Michael Smith voted no.
The site, which is a mostly vacant field, is directly to the east of Largo Middle School and to the south of Central Park and the Largo Public Library.
The project still has many more steps to take, Alicia Parinello, a planner with the city, told commissioners.
“Moving forward, it is a lengthy process,” she said.
The Belleair Development group, which is the agent for the property owner, Genesis Communications of Tampa Bay Inc., is proposing to amend the future land use of the site from Industrial Limited to Residential Low Medium.
If the change receives Planning Board and City Commission approval, the firm then aims to utilize an incentive that allows the project to increase its density if it sets aside 30% of its units for affordable housing.
The density bonus would mean the complex could have as many as 225 units.
Smith said he supports adding affordable housing, but he wasn’t ready to support the project yet.
“At this moment, I’m not comfortable with a development this size in this location and the possible impact it might (have) on the road system in this area,” he wrote in an email to Tampa Bay Newspapers.
The development agreement, which would also need approval, would require a site plan addressing buffering, site improvements and other potential mitigation.
The process is nothing new for Belleair Development, which also capitalized on an affordable housing incentive when it proposed the Alta Belleair housing complex currently under construction on Clearwater-Largo Road.
“We look forward to working together with the City to reach a mutually beneficial agreement and contribute to the establishment of a vibrant community, instead of an industrial development on the property,” wrote Carlos Yepes, co-owner of the firm, in a letter to the city requesting the development agreement.
The east end of the property runs along Donegan Road, so Commissioner John Carroll urged city staff to pay close attention to any traffic concerns moving forward
“When you start to negotiate a new plan for the future development down there, you have to pay very, very close attention to what that roadway can handle because we have some citizens in that vicinity that frequently let us know about high traffic and high speed,” he said.
“That’s going to be a hot-button item as this goes forward.”