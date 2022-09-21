Bahais to host Peace Day
LARGO — The Largo Bahai community will host Peace Day Sunday, Sept. 25, 4 p.m., at the Peace Tree in Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive.
The Peace Tree is near Shelter 7 and the Military Court of Honor.
Water and light refreshments will be honored. Bring chairs or blankets for seating.
Jurassic Encounter roars into Largo
LARGO — Dinosaurs are ready to return from extinction and are set to invade Largo Oct. 14-23 with The Jurassic Encounter.
The exhibit, with more than 50 animatronic and static dinosaurs, runs for two weeks at 101 Central Park Drive. Opening day, Oct. 14, it will operate 2-7 p.m. All other days it will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Jurassic Encounter will transform the park into a walk-through adventure with life-like dinosaurs that both entertain and educate. Families can dig for dinosaur bones, shop at the Dino Village, and enjoy food and free photo opportunities, a free bouncy house and games with entry.
Tickets prices start at $19 for anyone age 3 and older.
For more information visit, www.feeltheroar.com or call (800) 830-3976.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Submissions also may be faxed to 727-397-5900, dropped off at the office or mailed to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.