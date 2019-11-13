LARGO — The arts community in Largo and throughout Pinellas County is going to miss one of its most ardent supporters: Jim Conlin, who died Oct. 23 at age 64 after a lengthy illness.
Conlin, who lived in St. Petersburg, was the branch manager of the Raymond James office in Largo as well as a senior vice president with the company. His legacy reflects more than that, though, as he was an active supporter of the arts in the community.
Sue Osbourne, who served with Conlin on the board of the Central Park Performing Arts Foundation for many years, said he has been a staple of the arts community.
“He goes way back; he was one of our original board members,” she said. “He was committed to the arts without question, and he and his wife, Nora, made sure Raymond James was a large supporter as well.”
Osbourne said he brought a special gift to the board meetings.
“Jim was a voice of reason and a wonderful mentor,” she said. “He was a wonderful friend, very kind.”
Osbourne said Conlin was an avid supporter of the Central Park Performing Arts Center’s resident theater group, Eight O’Clock Theatre, and was also active in funding the children’s programs and keeping the theater supplied with up-to-date equipment to produce first-class shows.
“He will be greatly missed and impossible to replace,” she said.
In 2017, Conlin was the recipient of the Central Pinellas Chamber of Commerce’s Inspire award, which was presented to him for his work with the arts in the county.
Tom Morrissette, president of the chamber, said the award was significant.
“The award is for people who have inspired others. In Jim’s case, he was nominated by someone who was inspired by him,” he said.
Morrissette said Conlin was instrumental in keeping his company, Raymond James, in the chamber.
“They have been a good member of the chamber for more than 20 years,” he said. “That makes them a legacy member and among the companies that have been with us the longest.
“We will miss Jim Conlin and his contributions to the community,” said Morrissette. “It was a shock when we heard he was gone, he will be greatly missed.”
Among those who will miss him the most is Lucia Mulcahy, who worked with Conlin at Raymond James for more than 20 years. She said she still can’t believe he is gone.
“I am devastated, absolutely,” she said. “I have a hole in my heart; I’m very sad. The entire office feels that way. We have all been here for many years and we are going to miss him, that’s for sure.”
Mulcahy said Conlin brought a smile to work every day and his concern for people was second to none.
“He had a great sense of humor, very witty,” she said. “He treated people fairly, he empowered people. He was always concerned about people in the office and how they were doing, and he always put the client first.”
She added, “It will be tough to get through this. He had a succession plan in place so it should be seamless for our clients.”
In addition to his work with the arts, Conlin was active in the community in other ways.
Over the years he was a board member of Ruth Eckerd Hall, the Florida Orchestra, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of the Suncoast.
He also served on the boards of the Lions Eye Bank, Habitat for Humanity and Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Known by his friends as a private man, at his request there was no service or event marking his passing. His colleagues at work had a private moment in the office following his death.
Donations in his honor can be made to Central Park Performing Arts Foundation, P.O. Box 1030, Largo, FL 33779; or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, by visiting donate.lls.org or mailing PO Box 98018, Washington, D.C. 20090.