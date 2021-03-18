LARGO — City commissioners gave peace of mind to the dozens of residents who recently expressed concerns that the city might be considering redeveloping their “jewel” of a golf course.
While they didn’t make any decisions March 9 during a discussion of the Largo Golf Course’s future, it was clear most of them intend to save the property from a date with a bulldozer.
For many residents, the 18-hole, par 62 executive course that opened in 1969 provides a welcomed patch of green space in a county where undeveloped land is becoming rare.
Officials who manage the budget see a different color when discussing the city-owned course: red.
In other words, it loses money and that trend isn’t expected to change anytime soon. As the popularity of the game has waned, so has the course’s revenue, losing roughly $1 million in the past decade. Adding to the concerns are repairs and renovations to the greens, clubhouse, and parking lot on the horizon.
Therefore, two years ago, the city tasked the Urban Land Institute, a nonprofit network of real estate and land-use experts, to conduct an analysis of what options exist for the site.
ULI officials presented their conclusions to city commissioners March 9, offering a variety of alternatives, including keeping it a golf course, turning it into a park, or selling a portion of it to housing developer.
Residents who came to City Hall on March 9 overwhelmingly favored the former, and they received a sympathetic ear from commissioners.
“I’m kind of invigorated to workshop and find out some good ways that we can breathe some new life into the golf course and keep it the jewel that it is for the city of Largo,” Mayor Woody Brown said.
Three scenarios
The ULI team examined market trends, the environment of the area and met with stakeholders to develop long-range recommendations for the 46-acre property on the west side of Largo.
The experts came up with three scenarios that each had several options.
One scenario was to keep it an 18-hole golf course. However, they noted it would mean tapping the general fund, investing in the clubhouse, and adding programming to attract a more diverse audience.
Golfers from a wide spectrum of ages pleaded with commissioners to follow through on that scenario and do what was necessary to make the course viable.
“That (the course) adds to the quality of life in Largo more than any of the other amenities that are here,” resident Dan Friend said. “It is just a jewel. I just ask that you take that jewel and polish it, market it, and preserve it.”
Elijah Hall, a member of Indian Rocks Christian School golf team, said the course doesn’t just provide physical and mental benefits for older residents.
“I can’t tell you how many smiling faces I see of the kids that go there for the summer camps,” he said. “They might not know how to play golf, but they definitely learn, experience the joy of going out there.”
The ULI panel’s second recommendation was to repurpose the course for other recreational uses, such as a park or a combined community center that connects the course with the nearby Southwest Recreation Complex, which is also in need of renovations.
Will Herbig, senior director for the institute, said the course’s location near other parks, recreational facilities, and trails makes it a prime opportunity to create safe connections between them.
“This could be an incredible network of loop trails within this part of the city and really be a separator and something to pursue regardless of which of the scenarios you think makes sense,” he said.
If the city decides to make changes, Herbig said the site needs to accommodate a greater number of uses.
“The golf course only serving one use was something that we heard over and over (and) that the era of a single-use site in 40 acres was over,” he said.
Another member of the ULI panel, Hannah McAleer, a senior landscape architect, said the space could provide numerous opportunities if the city wanted to create a destination park.
“The simple open space can be used for so many things that really engage the community, getting everyone outdoors and getting everyone active,” she said.
Amenities of such a park included dog parks, playgrounds, small amphitheaters, community center, nonprofit incubator space, and community garden, and more.
Local golfers were not satisfied with that suggestion, pointing out that golf courses are now more rare than parks.
“Largo is a great, great city,” said Marvin Palmeri, a resident of 22 years. “You’ve got Central Park, you’ve got the nature park, you’ve got Bonner Park, Taylor Park with the alligators. Why can’t we keep a golf course? It’s a no-brainer.”
Commissioner Donna Holck said she sided with the golfers that the course was an asset that was more valuable as more courses close.
“The golf course to me is another concept that our city has that makes us not only the city of choice, but special in a way,” she said.
In an attempt to appease all sides, the ULI panel offered scenario three: partial redevelopment of the site.
This multi-year approach would essentially split the property into three parcels with three different uses.
A roughly 20-acre parcel on the north side of the property would be sold or leased for a multifamily residential development of about 400 homes. A 24-acre section at the center of the site would be reserved for a nine-hole golf course. The final piece of about 2 acres would include an enhanced clubhouse along Walsingham Road that would be more suited to a variety of uses, said ULI team member Michael Nunziata, division president of 13th Floor Investments.
“We know it (the course) is not a money-making enterprise,” he said. “Right now it’s tax-funded for the benefit of what is really a narrow portion of the population. And what we’d really like to do with the golf course in a kind of somewhat reconfigured manner is open it up to a broader audience.”
He said the city could use the proceeds from the sale of a portion of the property to fund the golf course operations and possibly even make rounds cheaper to grow its appeal.
Continuing the discussion
Most commissioners seemed cool to the idea of making drastic changes, but they were open to making improvements and getting the community more involved to support it.
“I like the idea of keeping it (the course) and figuring out ways we can do different partnerships,” Commissioner Michael Smith said.
He said the city needs to market the course better and look into creating some form of group that helps fundraise and support it.
“The foundation over at the library has brought in thousands and thousands of dollars and every time the library has needed something that the city couldn’t afford, it’s been that connected community that’s come together to bring resources,” he said.
Brown agreed with the ULI team that the clubhouse was underutilized and said he liked Smith’s idea of getting the community connected.
Commissioner John Carroll highlighted that this was the beginning of the conversation, but he wants people to understand why it’s happening.
“I just want to be honest with everybody involved in the discussion and make sure you remember when the money gets tight and the times are bad, these kinds of things are the first ones that other constituents say, ‘Why is the city of Largo in the golf course business if it’s not making money?” he said.
“We are willing to take some risks to be the community of choice in Tampa Bay. We don’t want to give up assets that we have that make us unique and draw people to our community.”