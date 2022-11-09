Largo commission recognizes team members
LARGO — Largo city commissioners celebrated Team Members of the Quarter on Nov. 1.
The team members included:
• Officer Joel Quattlebaum of the Largo Police Department, who was recognized for going “above and beyond his duties while providing safety and security support at Pinellas County's Largo High School Shelter.”
His citation further read: “The shelter was inundated with an elderly population and even during periods of time he should have been resting, Joel was constantly and consistently working to provide these citizens with nothing less than the highest quality of compassionate assistance.”
• Dario Molinary, a solid waste driver II in the Public Works Department.
Molinary was cited for “stopping his truck when he noticed an elderly woman trying to cross the street (and helping) her cross the street.”
• Sean Lopez, a management analyst II in Administration.
His citation noted: “Sean is always a team player! He is active across the city to provide superior service internally and externally. This summer, during his busiest season, he took time to help teach us how to use Power Bi and build a dashboard. He is very passionate about using this tool to the best of his abilities to share information with team members and the public through visuals that are easy to understand.”
• Team Member of the Quarter Tim Adamsk, an environmental inspector, and Team Manager of the Quarter Mike Baker, recreation program manager.
Central Park ceremony to honor vets
LARGO — The city of Largo will honor all who have served our country at a Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
The event will be held at the Military Court of Honor and will have music provided by Largo High School's Band of Gold and Largo Middle School's Choir, along with a color guard.
Keynote speaker will be Capt. Scott Phy, commanding officer of the Coast Guard's largest and busiest air station, executing the Coast Guard's missions throughout the Southeast, Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean and Central America.
Phy graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 1997 and graduated from Naval Flight School in Pensacola in 2000. He was assigned to Air Station Miami where he was designated an Aircraft Commander in the HU-25 Falcon Jet.
The city of Largo will award its team members who are veterans with an eagle trophy to honor their service.