LARGO — The 23rd anniversary of the I Like It HOT! Festival will be held Sept. 9-10 at the Largo Event Center, 6340 126th Ave. N., Largo.
The hot n’ spicy food show is reputed to be painfully delicious, big on flavor and cooked up to be one of the hottest events of the season. Hours are Saturday 10-5; Sunday 11-4.
Specialty exhibitors will bring distinctive sauces, salsas, seasonings, rubs, plants, and food products, with gadgets, kitchenware, hundreds of mild to wild samples, food trucks and more.
Contests will include the Extreme Lolli Lick-A-Thon (the hottest lollypop in the world, sponsored by Intensity Academy) and the jalapeno pepper eating contest. Amateur competitions include BBQ and hot sauces as well as salsa categories.
The event is pet and family friendly, and admission and parking are complimentary.