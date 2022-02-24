LARGO — New construction projects in certain parts of the city will now be required to have parking spaces with electric vehicle charging stations or those capable of having them in the future.
City commissioners voted 7-0 on Feb. 15 to give initial approval to the new electric vehicle readiness ordinance, which could also be the first step toward citywide regulations in the future.
Laura Thomas, the city’s sustainability coordinator, said the ordinance demonstrates Largo’s commitment to sustainability goals. Specifically, the city strategic plan’s goal to “support the advancement of transportation options that reduce emissions and resource consumption.”
“By 2040, we do expect that 60 percent of all passenger vehicle sales in Florida will be electric vehicles. And by 2040 we also expect that up to 35 percent of all vehicles on the road will be electrified,” Thomas said.
Commissioners urged city staff to prepare for those vehicles. Therefore, staff consulted with developers and with the cities of St. Petersburg and Orlando, which have similar ordinances, to help establish the new requirements for the city’s three activity centers and multimodal corridors.
New construction in those centers, which include portions of downtown, near Largo Mall, and the U.S. 19/Roosevelt Boulevard area, will require the installation of electric vehicle supply equipment.
For example, market-rate apartment complexes and hotels must have Level 2 charging stations at least 2 percent of their parking spaces and 20 percent of those spaces must be EV capable, which means they must have the electrical panel capacity and conduit installed for future stations. At Level 2 stations, one hour of charging typically provides a 10- to 20-mile range.
Single-family developments must include one EV ready space per dwelling unit. EV ready spaces have both the infrastructure and a wired outlet.
Other developments have less stringent requirements.
Officials say the requirements would likely save developers money in the long-term.
“It’s important to have the conduit and infrastructure in place during the time of development because it’s much cheaper compared to trying to dig up a parking lot afterwards,” said Diane Friel, a planner for the city.
Mayor Woody Brown said the new regulations are the right fit at the right time for Largo.
“The ordinance is like exactly what I think we were asking for, so it really, really hit the mark,” Brown said. “I appreciate that. I know it’s not exactly like anybody else, but it’s exactly what we wanted.”
He emphasized that the ordinance only applies to new construction in those areas, so existing structures won’t be required to add chargers.
However, those boundaries might be expanded in the future.
The city has established a new webpage (Largo.com/ev) dedicated to electric vehicles. The site includes a link to a survey.
“The intention of the survey is to help inform the future ordinance that will be brought next year, which will be a citywide ordinance,” Thomas said.
That was good news for Commissioner Jamie Robinson, who is one of the most vocal proponents of the charging stations and the city’s sustainability initiatives.
“I really want to make sure that we move forward in the citywide implementation, because I think it’s very important,” Robinson said. “While we’ve done great work here, I don’t want that to get lost down the road.”
Planning Division Manager Alicia Parinello said the goal is to move forward.
The second and final public hearing for this ordinance will be Tuesday, March 15, at City Hall.
From there, she said staff will continue researching appropriate citywide standards and will also seek community feedback with a forum for stakeholders.