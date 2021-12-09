LARGO — For a few hours on Saturday, Dec. 4, the Walmart Supercenter on Roosevelt Boulevard was the safest place in the city, as dozens of Largo police officers and firefighters led 36 local kids on a holiday shopping spree as part of the Largo Police Department’s long-running “Shop with a Cop” event.
According to Largo Police Chief Jeff Undestad, Shop with a Cop dates back nearly 30 years and serves as a way for first responders to give back to, and reconnect with, less fortunate members of the community.
“We’ve been doing this for 28 years as a community involvement project at Christmas time where we partner with Walmart to get a grant and turn that money into gift cards to allow the families to have an awesome shopping experience,” Undestad said.
Sixteen of his officers, as well as eight members of Largo Fire Chief Chad Pittman’s department, toured the sprawling store with the giddy kids and their parents in tow, filling shopping carts with toys, clothing, holiday decorations and more toys.
After explaining how the families are chosen by members of the two departments who have had personal interactions with them during the year, Undestad said, “It’s super-satisfying for the officers to go through this process. It’s humbling and it verifies it’s important to do this. Seeing their faces just warms the heart and it reaffirms why we do what we do.”
Indeed, the community-building nature of the event is what makes it so special, according to Largo City Commissioner Donna Holck.
“This is my favorite event of the year and a great start to the holiday season because it makes you understand what the holidays are about,” Holck said as she and fellow Commissioners Michael Smith, Samantha Fenger and John Carroll represented the city at the event. “It renews your faith in humanity.”
In addition to giving the families a ton of presents to put around the tree, Shop with a Cop serves as bridge between first responders and those who may have had a distrust for them, according to one parent.
“I think this is a wonderful event and it shows not all police are bad,” Largo’s Joshua Long said as his 8-year-old daughter, Zaniaya, had a large doll wrapped by a Walmart employee. “I come from a different time when we didn’t really trust the police, but this event has changed my mind about the department.”