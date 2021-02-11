Largo sues engineering firm over defective design at wastewater plant

The city’s Wastewater Reclamation Facility has seen plenty of changes in the past few years, including the addition of a Disinfection and Effluent Pumping project, shown at bottom center while it was still under construction. City engineers found that the project, which was completed in April 2018 in an effort to provide a more efficient disinfection process and increased pumping capacity, was littered with design flaws. The city is now suing the engineering firm that designed it for failing to fix the problems.