LARGO — Come Oct. 1, Largo residents will have a few higher bills to pay.
City commissioners last month approved increases to wastewater and stormwater rates. On Sept. 5, they voted 5-2 to maintain the property tax rate at 5.52 mills. Mayor Woody Brown and Commissioner Curtis Holmes, who had previously advocated for a slight decrease, voted “no.”
However, because of a 11.58% increase in citywide property values — the 11th consecutive year that the city’s value has increased — most homeowners will still pay more.
In fact, the rate of 5.52 mills, or $5.52 in taxes for every $1,000 of assessed taxable value, is legally considered a nearly 10% tax increase.
For example, a resident with a homesteaded property with a $210,599 taxable value will pay $43 more in property taxes.
The tax rate will generate about $35.19 million in revenue for the city.
With wastewater and stormwater increases, residents will on average be paying a total of $109.80 more per year in fiscal year 2024, said Meridy Semones, director of the city’s Office of Performance and Budget.
On Sept. 5, commissioners also gave initial approval to the fiscal year 2023-24 budget, which totaled $258.3 million.
Semones said the 5.52 tax rate will help the city cope with challenges, such as rising inflation and increasing demands for talent and infrastructure. At the same time, it will help rebuild the city’s reserves that were depleted during the pandemic, getting it closer to the 20% target over the next five years.
Matthew Faustini, a resident and member of the Planning Board, approved of the property tax rate and said the increase was a small and necessary price to pay.
“For my personal household, the difference between 5.49 (mills) and 5.52 is $2.85,” he said. “... This budget holds spending to less than 1% increase. We need to keep our reserves above 15% and make sure we fund our pension and other obligations.”
Semones said the budget will address numerous facets of key focus areas, including affordable housing, energy management and recruitment/retention through salary hikes.
The budget, which adds 16 full-time equivalent employees, will also focus on facility repair and maintenance and add homeless outreach support.
A second and final public hearing on the budget and tax rate will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, during the commission’s next regular meeting at City Hall.