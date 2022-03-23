LARGO — The city of Largo has passed an electric vehicle charging station ordinance that will require new development projects to install charging stations in certain areas of the city.
The ordinance applies to new construction and redevelopment in areas that accommodate high concentrations of employment, retail, residential, public uses, and multiple transportation options. In a press release, city officials said they hope to also adopt city-wide electric vehicle charging station requirements next year, with lower numbers of installations required outside of these areas.
Largo has also created a website, Largo.com/EV, where the public can find FAQs, answers to common electric vehicle myths, developer resources, and more. Residents can also provide feedback to help inform future efforts that support electric vehicle adoption in the community.
Marchesini to head HCA Largo
LARGO — Phillip Marchesini has been appointed the new chief operations officer at HCA Florida Largo Hospital.
Marchesini started his healthcare career in 2015 as the assistant administrator at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Most recently, he joined HCA Healthcare at St. Petersburg General Hospital as its chief operating officer and ethics and compliance officer.
Marchesini’s educational background includes a bachelor of science in economics from Florida State University, juris doctorate from Roger Williams University School of Law and master of business administration from Temple University, Fox School of Business.