LARGO — During Tracey Schofield’s nearly 30 years serving as a law enforcement officer in Pinellas Park and Brooksville, he had regular encounters with the homeless as well as families and kids in need.
The daily and weekly interactions spurred Schofield to give back. He started with organizing fundraising events, including one that raised more than $27,000, half of which went toward repairing a collapsed roof at a local Boys and Girls Club and half to what was an upstart local homeless charity, Pinellas Hope.
“We dealt with the homeless community every day,” Schofield said recently, noting Pinellas Hope is a now a huge outreach center with countywide reach. “So, that gave me the bug to help out.”
Schofield now works as the code enforcement manager for the city of Largo. He took that initial fundraising success and started his own nonprofit, the Police and Kids Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity he created in 2011 that works with first responders and teachers to provide families of fallen law enforcement officers and others with everything from food and clothing to scholarships, stolen merchandise replacement and home repairs.
“I was teaching kids at Pinellas Park High School’s Criminal Justice Academy after work and it was the year we lost 3 local LEOs, so another teacher came up with the idea of creating a fallen police officer license plate contest to show the community we cared,” Schofield said. “Once the girl won, we said, ‘How can we get this into the rotation of state of Florida license plates?’”
Thus began a trip down the Florida DMV rabbit hole that ultimately provided Schofield with an intimate knowledge of all 100-plus Sunshine State specialty plates as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars in seed money for his foundation thanks to a legal hang up that allowed Police and Kids to sell the plates but not spend the money earned from the sales.
“After four years we got FDOT to support us and put us on the transportation bill, and that freed us to spend the money people want us to spend,” Schofield said. “So, we’ve been able to start helping people right in time because this year we’ve lost 50 officers in the state of Florida, 80-90% of them COVID related. It’s been a horrific year for first responders, and we’ve given $5,000 to 43 families to help them out.”
Schofield added his “little nonprofit has spent over $210,000 this year just on fallen LEO families,” noting almost 100 children have been left fatherless or motherless during the second year of the pandemic. “The fact that the money built up when we were not able to spend it was actually a silver lining,” he said.
In addition to providing aid for families of the fallen, Police and Kids continues to help others in the community. His efforts to help solve an issue with teenagers at Largo Central Park, a $50,000 project that will create a teen gathering area at the park, recently received support from the City Commission, and he’s also committed $25,000 for an agriculture educational facility on 94th Avenue in Pinellas Park.
And Schofield does this during his free time, from his garage office, mainly utilizing the old school method of cold calling.
“I’m a code enforcement officer for the city of Largo and I spend my free time finding out how I can help,” he said. “It’s all about giving back. I loved being a police officer, but I’m older and I’ve moved on. To be able to help somebody means a lot because I’m always met with a lot of skepticism. When I call a small police department and say, ‘How can I help you?’ it’s always met with a lot of shock.”
Schofield admitted it would be nice to have a large warehouse or office building to help facilitate his charitable endeavors.
“We don’t have a facility, but that allows us to be freer with our creativity and ask how we can help this person today,” he said, citing the funding of the teen gathering area at Central Park.
But he said Police and Kids is committed to the cause of selling license plates to help support families of the fallen for the foreseeable future, regardless of his location.
“If they need our help, we are there for them,” Schofield said. “We would love to spend $250,000 in our community on other things, not fallen officers. But if we do, we do. Our priority is them.”
For more information on the Police and Kids Foundation, visit policeandkids.com.