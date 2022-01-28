LARGO — After a long and tedious process, Finance Director Kim Adams was pleased to report on Jan. 18 that the city now has the financing it needs to construct its new $58 million City Hall downtown.
Adams informed city commissioners that the city completed the $62 million bond sale Jan. 6, closing documents were signed Jan. 18, and the city was to receive the bond proceeds on Jan. 20.
The proceeds from the sale will fund construction of both a new Parks Division Complex for $4 million and the new five-story municipal complex on the north side of West Bay Drive between Fourth and Fifth streets.
Adams said he also was pleased with the interest rate, which wasn’t known until the underwriters purchased the bonds Jan. 6.
“It turned out to be a very good result with an average interest rate over a 30-year borrowing of about 2.6%,” he said.
Therefore, the total interest for the two projects will be $27.52 million and the bottom-line debt for the 30 years of borrowing will be $89.9 million.
The city, Adams said, will pay it off with annual payments of just over $3 million.
He said the city has borrowed money for many capital projects, such as the Highland Recreation Complex, Community Center or library, but it hasn’t issued bonds since 1986.
But those projects were repaid in less than 10 years, whereas this one requires long-term borrowing, which is why bonds were issued.
“When you are borrowing long-term, bonding is really the most efficient method of funding a large project,” he said.
The process itself isn’t easy — or cheap.
The cost for financial advisers, lawyers, underwriter’s commission, and other expenses totaled about $394,000.
And while the process of issuing the bonds is wrapped up, there’s a whole other set of tasks ahead, including disclosures and annual reporting requirements that continue for the next 30 years.
But city leaders say the finished product will be worth it, as they are hopeful the new City Hall, which may be dubbed Horizon West Bay, will be a catalyst for the downtown area.
The facility will have 18,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and a separate parking garage with more than 300 parking spaces. It also will feature a public plaza, opportunities for outdoor dining space, and flexible indoor and outdoor event spaces.
They say the complex will also serve as a model of sustainability for the region.
Among its energy efficient features will be a living wall, rainwater harvesting system, and solar array.