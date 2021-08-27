LARGO — The revival of a proposed mixed-use development along the 400 and 500 blocks of West Bay Drive continues to inch forward.
On Aug. 10, city commissioners unanimously voted to allow staff to begin negotiating a development agreement with the property owners.
The owners, local developer Gary Tave and Property Markets Group, plan to construct a 280-unit apartment complex that could have commercial space on the ground floor.
For years, Tave worked to construct a similar project on his own. That development, West Bay Lofts, was to have 123 market-rate apartments above retail space. Its $48 million-plus price tag, however, proved to be costly and he couldn’t secure the financing to get it out of the ground.
A new version of the project was revived when Tave teamed up with Property Markets Group, a national real estate development firm that has extensive resources. It has offices in Miami and Manhattan, and has recently worked on projects in St. Petersburg and Sarasota.
Among the items that will be addressed in the development agreement will be the density of the project.
Commissioner Michael Smith recalled that West Bay Lofts was only 123 apartments, so he was unsure about a complex that could be up to 280 units.
“I’m supportive of it but I’m a little hesitant and look forward to seeing more of the information,” he said.
Planning Manager Alicia Parinello said the owners can get that many units by utilizing a recently adopted density averaging ordinance, which allows a transfer of development rights from various parcels to support the proposed density and intensity.
According to a memo to city staff from Katie Cole of the Hill Ward Henderson law firm, which is representing the developers, the development agreement will also include a construction schedule, site design, and any Community Redevelopment Agency incentives.
Parinello said that process typically takes about three to five months.
Legal teams for the city and developers also are negotiating the terms of a repurchase agreement for the 500 block.
In Tave’s original development agreement with the city, he had until June 2019 to begin construction and until February 2021 to complete West Bay Lofts. If he didn’t meet the deadline, the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency retained the right to repurchase the 500 block, which it sold to Tave for $200,000 in 2015.
In light of the new project, commissioners have extended the deadline to create a new agreement.
The city is also in the middle of a $55 million project to redevelop the adjacent 400 block of West Bay Drive.
It all goes well, Cole said the city will have two new facilities to be proud of downtown.
“Hopefully you’ll end up with a new City Hall and a new multifamily project all at the same time,” she said.