Pinellas police, fire departments prepare for surge in at-home fireworks displays

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the very fabric of local communities, and has left its mark on every facet of American lives — from the mundane tasks of shopping for groceries to the complicated plans for educating the country’s children.
And, now, that mark will once again be felt as Americans are faced with the loss of one of the country’s most patriotic celebrations.
Communities all across Pinellas County have been forced to cancel popular Fourth of July fireworks displays in light of the easy transmission of COVID-19 in large crowds. Traditionally, the annual events brought together hundreds, and even thousands, of residents, but in the era of social distancing, that is no longer possible.
While communities have nixed municipal displays, a move by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year has paved the way for individuals to purchase fireworks legally.
In past years, individuals could purchase fireworks only by signing a waiver stating they would use them only for frightening away birds for agricultural work and fish hatcheries.
With the signing of SB 140 in April, DeSantis removed that restriction, allowing people 18 years and older to purchase fireworks to be used only on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and Independence Day.
Area fire prevention officials are concerned about the potential uptick in fires and burn injuries as a result of the lenient regulations.
“We are anticipating a busier Fourth of July, especially with the cancellation of local firework displays,” said Summer Mahr, public education specialist with Largo Fire Rescue.
According to Mahr, there are more than 9,000 firework injuries treated in the emergency room each year nationally, with children aged 10 to 14 having the highest rate of injuries. Fireworks cause more than 19,000 fires annually, she said.
According to Mahr, there were 79 fire calls in Pinellas County on the Fourth of July last year.
“This year, we are anticipating that there might be more calls, for sure,” Mahr said.
In a proactive effort to help prevent injuries, the city of Largo will be handing out Fire Safety Kits this week during school lunch pickups. Included in the kit will be alternative options to fireworks, including biodegradable confetti, bubbles and noise makers.
The city will also host a drive-thru parade in Largo neighborhoods from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on July 4th. Residents are encouraged to stand out in their yards, while socially distancing, and watch as vehicles from the city’s fire and police departments drive through, Mahr said.
The parade will start in Highpoint, making its way through neighborhoods along East Bay Drive, Largo Central Park, downtown Largo, and ending at Trotter Road.
Check your local ordinances
Just because the state allows the purchase of fireworks doesn’t mean your local municipality does, said Clearwater Fire Marshal Jim Warmen.
The city of Clearwater requires fireworks enthusiasts to purchase a permit, which requires an insurance policy covering property damages at a minimum of $1 million.
“The state statute may have changed, but that does not negate local ordinances,” Warmen said.
Warmen said his department will be reaching out to the community throughout the week with online information about firework and fire-related safety measures.
According to national statistics provided by the Clearwater Fire Department, the parts of the body most often injured by fireworks are hands and fingers (an estimated 30%); legs (an estimated 23%); eyes (an estimated 15%); head, face, and ears (an estimated 15%); and arms (an estimated 10%).
Staying safe
Warmen said if residents do create their own fireworks displays, the following tips should be followed:
• Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.
• Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.
• Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don’t realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees — hot enough to melt some metals.
• Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
• Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
• Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.
• Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.
• Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
• After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.
• Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.