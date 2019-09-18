LARGO — Commissioners unanimously voted to lower the property tax rate and approve the city’s fiscal year 2020 budget Sept. 17 during their regular meeting at City Hall.
The new millage rate is 5.62 mills, down from the current rate of 5.7413, with one mill equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. The rate is 4.04% higher than the rolled-back rate of 5.4016 mills, which is the rate needed to generate the same revenue as the current year.
Thanks to a 7.96% spike Largo’s total taxable property value, the lower rate will still generate an additional $1.389 million in total revenue in the general fund, Office of Performance and Budget Manager Will Payne said. It also means homeowners with a homesteaded property with the city’s average taxable value of $94,852 will see the Largo portion of their tax bill increase $4.
The commission also gave final approval to the $174.35 million budget, which Payne said will continue to emphasize the city’s strategic focus areas of sustainability, public health and safety, and community pride.
Highlights of the sustainability focus area, Payne said, include $28,000 for a homeless services partnership with a nonprofit agency to help connect homeless individuals to services within the community, and $3.5 million for the acquisition of an Enterprise Resource Planning system, which aims to modernize processes within the organization.
Public health and safety are also at the forefront, Payne added.
“We’ll be beginning a master design for our fire station reconstruction program, which will see three fire stations reconstructed in the coming years,” Payne said, referring to the $500,000 program. “There’s additional staffing in the fire department to help improve response and outcomes, continued roadway and stormwater infrastructure improvements, as well as the reconstruction of the parks administration building, demonstrating our commitment to investing in quality infrastructure.”
Other notable projects include money for the celebration of Largo Central Park’s 25th anniversary, updating signage, the launch of a downtown identity brand, and investments in the Central Park Performing Arts Center and its programming.
“I’m extremely proud of our budget this year, along with the budget process, the competency of our staff all across the board,” Commissioner Samantha Fenger said.
In other news
Representatives of the Central Park Performing Arts Foundation presented a $30,000 check to the city of Largo in support of the Center's Children's Series. The funds help provide professional theater productions at an affordable price for families and school groups.
According to the city, the 2019-2020 theater season will include eight different children's productions with 20 individual performances. The Foundation also has sponsored upgrades to the equipment, building and signage, provides scholarships for summer theater camp, and provides financial support to the Center's resident theater company — Eight O’Clock Theatre.
The Foundation raises money through its annual gala, which will be held March 21, and through sponsorships, individual gifts and corporate fundraising.