Commission chooses former Cincinnati city manager to take Largo post

For the City Commission, there was no doubt who was the right candidate to be the next city manager of Largo.
After conducting a full day of interviews, the commission unanimously selected John P. Curp for the job Aug. 23 during a special meeting that took less than 10 minutes.
The Cincinnati resident served as that city’s manager from January-September 2022.
Prior to that, from 2008-2014, he held the post of city solicitor, which is the chief legal officer and prosecutor for the city.
As interim manager for Cincinnati, he was responsible for 6,000 employees and helped shepherd its $1.6 billion budget.
Those qualifications impressed commissioners, six of whom had Curp as their top choice.
Commissioner Eric Gerard said Curp was far and away his top pick of the four candidates, which included Micah Maxwell, chief innovation officer of Clearwater; Aretha R. Ferrell-Benavides, former city manager of Duncanville, Texas; and David Strahl, deputy county manager of Jefferson County, Alabama.
“His qualifications are exemplary,” Gerard said. “I thoroughly enjoyed his demeanor. I think he’s a team-building sort of person. Someone who can help folks reach consensus and that’s exactly what this city needs to take us forward.”
Commissioner Donna Holck said Curp exemplifies the leadership qualities that the city is looking for.
“From the first step of the process, John Curp was my first choice,” she said. “With each step of the process, it just reassured me that that was the direction and the choice that I was going to make.”
Commissioner Curtis Holmes said Curp’s biggest drawback was that he thought he was overqualified.
In his cover letter, Curp highlighted his experience managing a large, complex organization. But he also said he was aware that some might think he wouldn’t be able to translate leading a city of more than 300,000 people to a smaller one like Largo.
“I am a big-city/community development/specialist who excels at leading internal and external constituencies to performance excellence and proven results,” he wrote in his cover letter. “I have handled the private and government sector transactions at a level of complexity that few in public management have even seen. I also have real-life experience managing crises and guiding a large enterprise toward strategic performance objectives. I believe that I would be an outstanding fit for a job.”
Only Commissioner Michael Smith had another top choice, Ferrell-Benavides. Curp was his second choice.
But in the spirit of consensus, he agreed to go along with other commissioners to make it a 7-0 vote.
Mayor Woody Brown said the city will now work on a proposed contract that will later be voted on by the commission.
If the city and Curp can’t come to an agreement, commissioners will hold another special meeting to discuss the path forward, he said.