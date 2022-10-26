LARGO — Former Largo Mayor Pat Gerard recently was asked where downtown Largo is.
"You know for 20 years I have been answering that question," she said in a brief interview at the groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 18 for the mixed-use Horizon West Bay project on West Bay Drive.
When she first got on the City Commission in 2000, one of the first issues commissioners talked about was redeveloping downtown.
With the Horizon West Bay project and others expected to come in the area, such as a multifamily complex, "it will actually look like a downtown," said Gerard, who now is a county commissioner.
Tom Morrissette, president of the Central Pinellas Chamber of Commerce, had similar comments.
"This is going to be a big shot in the arm. Getting this project going will probably also spur others on," he said. "It's a great day."
Addressing the attendees at the event, Mayor Woody Brown said this particular project started as an idea about four years ago.
"It's really turned into something that's going to be quite special on this block," he said.
He said he has talked to a lot of people in the area that can probably hear him as he spoke that are excited about the project.
"They are looking forward to it. They didn't think it was actually going to happen," Brown said.
Also speaking at the event was City Manager Henry Schubert, who called the development one of the most important projects in the 117-year history of the city.
"This is a project that will be transformational for both our downtown and our community's image," Schubert said. "It is another step in making Largo your community of choice."
He said the facility will serve the community for more than 50 years and reflects the City Commission's commitment to sustainability and resiliency.
The project includes solar power as well as a high-efficiency geo-thermal heating and air conditioning system that utilizes the city's reclaimed water system, he said.
Electric vehicle charging stations will be included in preparation for a day when every vehicle in the parking garage will be electric. Durable and environmentally sensitive building materials also will be used.
"Where we stand today is one of the highest elevations in Pinellas County," he said. "Immune from the dangerous sea level rise" Schubert said.
Among those attending the event were representatives of the project architect, ASD | SKY; Biltmore Construction, the contractors; and city officials.
The $80 million development will include a covered parking garage with more than 350 spaces and 18,000 square feet of retail/commercial space. The city’s vision is to attract coffee shops, restaurants, and small retailers that will serve the community. This building will also house municipal services such as building permits and inspections. Horizon West Bay is planned to be open in late 2024.
To ensure the community is informed on project details the city has launched HorizonWestBay.com. Visitors can view project renderings, see traffic studies, and view a project timeline.