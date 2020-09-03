Jim Dyson, founder of Ridgecrest Elementary's Panther Pals reading program, was honored Aug. 22 with a namesake Mr. Jim's Little Neighborhood Library on the grounds of the Jim Dyson Young Life Center in Largo. Among those attending the unveiling were Ridgecrest youngsters, the Little Free Library builder Kathie Brown, on left, project leader Karen Sherrets, and artist Judy Sellers, on right.