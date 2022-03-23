LARGO — The bad news for City Manager Henry Schubert on March 15 was that the overall score on his evaluation is the lowest it has been in the past four years. The good news is that it was still 2.78 on a 3.0 scale, and city commissioners showered him with praise for his work this past year.
They also unanimously voted to increase his annual salary to $224,743, which is the same 4% increase non-represented employees will receive.
Commissioners filled out evaluation forms that included nine categories of rating criteria. When they were added up, he received an overall score of 2.78, with 3.0 representing exceeds expectations.
Schubert, who has worked for the city since 1980, has been city manager since 2016. The 2.78 score is a decrease from the past three years when he received 2.8, 2.82 and 2.89, respectively.
Most evaluations were nearly perfect. Commissioner Samantha Fenger wrote that Schubert had met expectations, so she gave him 2s for each category.
Last year, Mayor Woody Brown offered the sole piece of criticism when he said the city’s relationship with the Pinellas County School District, whose administration building is in Largo, was deteriorating.
Brown said that has been remedied and he was encouraged by the progress.
“I think that our management staff, including Mr. Schubert, has been extremely responsive to the direction that’s been given by this commission, and I’m really proud of the way that the city is moving and I think it’s in no small part to the management,” Mayor Woody Brown said.
In his review, Commissioner Eric Gerard also mentioned the relationship with the school district, writing that Schubert took steps to make improvements.
“As a result, the school system is collaborating with Largo to bring sand volleyball tournaments to our upgraded Bayhead Activity Center,” Gerard wrote. “Plus, the school system, Pinellas County, and Largo are collaborating to develop a new county park on school board property in the High Point area. The county will build the park, the school board will annex it into Largo, and the city will maintain and manage it from then on. It was a long process to get everyone on board, and I credit Henry for staying on top of it.”
The sole piece of criticism this year came from Vice Mayor Michael Smith, who gave Schubert a score of 1 on the Communications and Reporting category.
“Henry is very good at meeting with commission members and keeping us in the loop of management,” he wrote. “However, this year, I felt some on the commission didn’t get all the details about an event and learned about it from an email to staff.”
Smith was referring to the July termination of Joan Byrne, longtime director of the Recreation, Parks and Arts department.
Smith said he had missed a meeting with Schubert and wasn’t informed about the decision until Schubert sent out a citywide email to employees. Still, Smith said he supported the decision.
Byrne and her husband, Pat, have continued to urge the commission to crack down on what they say is a culture of favoritism within the administration. They have also criticized the administration for instituting policies that have restricted employees from having contact with Byrne.
Commissioner Jamie Robinson, however, said he thinks employees are pleased with the city’s direction.
“I think the city manager is doing a fantastic job,” Robinson said. “… Just looking at the morale and the staff and everything we have going on at the city, a lot of that comes from your direction and I appreciate you helping us down the path that this commission has wanted to go in.”