LARGO — After his stellar, defensive-minded football team made it to the Class 3M regional finals last year — before losing to Jesuit, posting a 9-3 record — Largo Packers head coach Marcus Paschal knew he wouldn’t have to dig deep for way to motivate his kids this season.
“We’ve got 12 to 15 returning seniors, and a lot of those guys remember the feeling they had walking off the field at Jesuit last year (following a 31-0 loss),” Paschal said during a late afternoon practice last week. “So there hasn’t been too much that I’ve had to use or say to motivate them. We’ve got a good group of kids coming back, and I think they understand what we have in front of us.”
A few days later, the Packers opened the 2023 regular season with a 35-17 win over Pinellas Park on Aug. 24.
A decade into his tenure succeeding Largo legend Rick Rodriguez, Paschal — a former player and coaching protégé under “Coach Rod,” has the Pack back on track as one of the top programs in Pinellas County.
In addition to fielding several Division 1-caliber players — including linebacker Adarius Hayes, a Florida commit who was also pursued by Alabama — Paschal has roughly 80 players trying out for the varsity and junior varsity teams this season. That’s a far cry from when the varsity roster barely nudged over 30 a few years ago.
“This is the biggest roster I’ve ever had,” the coach said, as he yelled instructions to his squad on the back practice field. The team has been forced to use that space this summer so as not to disrupt the newly installed grass turf at Packers Stadium prior to its upcoming home opener against Lakeland.
“I’ve got 50 kids right here and another 30 practicing with the jayvee,” Paschal said. “So, I’ve got 80 kids in the program, and that’s by far the most I’ve had in 10 years.”
He attributes the recent increase in desire for players to join the football program to several factors.
“Coach Rodriguez established the standard, and with our success, you’re going to pick up extra kids who were on the fence (about joining),” he said. “Everyone wants to show up on Friday nights, but we’ve got kids who want to be in the weight room, and they’re coming out of the hallways (to join).”
Paschal also praised the leadership at the school for making Largo formidable in academics and athletics.
“We’re trying to change the mode around here and build that Packer pride,” Paschal said.
He cited the arrival of Principal Jennifer Staten, who succeeded Dr. Bradley Finkbiner, and baseball coach Taylor Layner who’s running the athletic department, as contributors to the winning atmosphere at Largo High.
“So, it’s a collective group and I’m just excited to be a part of it,” Paschal said, “not just for our team but for the school and for the Largo community.”
Asked about a schedule that’s front loaded with home games and several difficult matchups, the coach said: “It’s definitely a hard schedule. But with the type of program I’m trying to build, if you want to be the best you’ve got to beat the best. And our kids understand that.”
The team’s 10-game slate includes contests with Clearwater and Lakeland, as well as district opponents Countryside, Osceola and Seminole.
The Packers are scheduled to play the Lakeland Dreadnaughts at Packers Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.maxpreps.com/fl/largo/largo-packers.