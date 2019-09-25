LARGO — The Florida Recreation and Park Association honored Recreation, Parks and Arts Director Joan Byrne with its 2019 Achievement Award in Orlando recently.
The award is given to one professional, nominated by peers, who has given distinguished and sustained service to the profession and to the community. The award has been presented annually since 1942 and recognizes professional achievement in multiple categories.
The association also honored the city’s Recreation, Parks and Arts Department with the Innovative Programming Award for its North Pole Express event.
The event, which raised $15,000 for Largo Central Railroad, was held Dec. 7-9 at Largo Central Park. It served 1,136 participants who boarded the trains at the depot and rode through the park’s light display before arriving at the “North Pole” for a 90-minute program of crafts, activities, performances and refreshments.
The award honors demonstrated leadership in successfully developing and executing programs or events that reflect groundbreaking ideas. This was the fifth time the department has been honored with the award, more than any other agency in the state of Florida.