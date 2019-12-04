LARGO — A local resident alleges Largo police unlawfully detained him and altered arrest documents in a lawsuit.
In a complaint filed Nov. 22 in district court, DeShawn Perry-Tucker says Largo police arrested him Jan. 20, 2018, while he was sleeping in his car at the Wawa gas station, 1215 Missouri Ave. In a subsequent search of his vehicle officers found and confiscated an amount of marijuana, Perry-Tucker adds. Police charged him with trespass and possession of marijuana.
The 32-year-old plaintiff claims in the lawsuit that the amount of marijuana found in his vehicle weighed 1.4 grams. When officers recorded the seized marijuana at the Largo Police evidence room, it was listed as 10.44 grams, Perry-Tucker charges.
In the civil action, Perry-Tucker charges police had no reason to arrest him because Wawa store officials had not posted any signs that loitering or sleeping in your car was prohibited. He also says that officers “did alter official documents to increase the amount of marijuana plaintiff had in his possession.”
Pinellas County Jail records show the marijuana charge was a misdemeanor.
Perry-Tucker seeks $10 million in damages.
He pleaded no contest to the charges on May 5, 2018, court records indicate