LARGO — When the City Commission was considering developer Carlos Yepes’ proposal to construct a 231-unit apartment complex at Eighth Avenue Southeast and Donegan Road in October, he said his only other option would be an industrial project that might not be as good a fit for the community.
Citing traffic and compatibility concerns, the commission went on to deny the development agreement and subsequent land-use change, leaving the property zoned for an industrial use.
Therefore, Yepes, the owner of Belleair Development Group in Pinellas Park, lived up to his word and last month submitted an application to construct two industrial warehouses comprising 197,000 square feet on 15.4 acres of the property near Largo Middle School.
And this time, because it won’t require a zoning change, the project won’t require the approval of the commission.
Since the parcel is one of few undeveloped properties in the county zoned for an industrial use, Yepes told Tampa Bay Newspapers he expects it to be in high demand and an asset to the city.
“We expect this project will attract a number of tenants in the areas of high-tech manufacturing, distribution and information technologies to this area,” he said. “Based on various market reports for the Florida submarkets, we project this project will create in excess of 250 to 300 new job opportunities within the local community, with an average salary of $60,000 and many other job opportunities indirectly stemming from these new businesses.”
According to Diane Mulville-Friel, principal planner with the city, the project is currently going through the development review process, and BDG has not yet submitted for final site plan review. It will, however, be required to hold a public meeting to inform the neighbors about the project, and also will have to submit a traffic study/analysis as part of the final site plan application.
In October, city commissioners were divided about the housing project. While they all agreed that housing is essential for the county and city, four of them did not like the location, sympathizing with residents who told stories of traffic jams and close calls along the two lanes of Eighth Avenue Southeast and Donegan Road.
BDG representatives cited a study from the Institute of Traffic Engineers that showed an apartment complex actually would have created less traffic than other industrial uses, but the argument failed to persuade the neighbors or four commissioners.
Now, they won’t get a say in the project because it won’t require a public hearing or approval by the Planning Board or City Commission to move forward.
“The proposed project will be administratively reviewed to ensure that it meets land development regulations outlined in the City’s Comprehensive Development Code,” Mulville-Friel said. “If the project received site plan approval, the city will issue a development order and the contractor will then be able to submit for the various development permits required to construct.”
Yepes said he hopes to obtain the necessary permits within 90 days and for the project to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.
“I still think that the apartment complex would have been a better option for the neighborhood, but clearly the neighbors did not want it,” he said.
The project will still be a win for the city and county, he said.
“With occupancy rates over 95% for this product type, this project provides an opportunity for Pinellas County to compete with companies looking for new areas of opportunity outside of the already saturated markets of Hillsborough, Polk and Pasco County,” he said.