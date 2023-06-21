LARGO — The Largo Community Center is hosting various craft workshops for adults starting in July. All the classes are from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost for each workshop is $100 per person, per session. Materials are included in the cost of each class.
The workshops are:
• Cooking with Pam — July 10-14
Create quick, simple and fun meals while exploring new flavors and ideas. Preregister by July 3.
• Art with Deb Barnard/Painting with Paper Collage — July 10-14
Make handmade papers and use them to make beautiful art! Preregister by July 6.
• Intro to Watercolor I — July 17-21
This class is for beginners who want to learn the ins and outs of basic watercolor. No advance skills are needed. Supplies included. Preregister by July 12.
• Intro to Watercolor II — July 24-28
Learn more advanced techniques, color theory, and complete several paintings. Supplies included. Preregister by July 19.
Register in person at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt Keene Road. For more information visit PlayLargo.com/ArtsandCrafts or call the Largo Community Center at 727-518-3131.