Thibodeau makes Dean’s List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Danielle Thibodeau of Largo has been named to the Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University for the summer 2023 term.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List.
DeRolf makes Dean’s List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Alicia DeRolf of Largo has been named to the Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University for the summer 2023 term.
Ridgecrest Y to host block party
LARGO — A block party will take place Friday, Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m., at the Greater Ridgecrest YMCA, 1801 119th St. N.
The event will include free food, gift card giveaways, games and much more. Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Call 727-559-0500.