HCA staff assemble kits
HCA Florida Largo Hospital staff, in partnership with United Way Suncoast, celebrated mental health awareness month recently by assembling 150 mental health kits.
The kits have been distributed to local resource centers throughout the community for adults experiencing financial hardship.
Each kit included a variety of self-care items, a personal journal, 30-day mindfulness guide and other mental health resources.
Medical staff awards 20K scholarship
LARGO — The medical staff at HCA Florida Largo Hospital has awarded a $20,000 scholarship to Elise Tong, the Class of 2023 valedictorian at Largo High School.
The scholarship was established in 2014 for any LHS graduate who has demonstrated a sincere interest in pursuing a career in healthcare. They must be academically qualified and demonstrate through volunteer hours and other community activity a commitment to helping others.
Tong received many awards and recognitions during her Largo High experience. She was president of Future Business Leaders of America Club, vice president of National Honor Society and captain of Science Olympiad. She plans to attend Dartmouth College, studying biological sciences on the premed track.
New chief tops busy agenda
LARGO — Largo City Commissioners were busy at the June 6 meeting, checking off several ceremonial items recognizing community and city leaders, including the swearing in of the city’s new police chief.
• The city received a certificate of recognition on behalf of the Florida City & County Management Association and the International City/County Management Association for the city’s 110th anniversary of operation under the commission-manager form of government. City Manager Matthew Spoor of Safety Harbor, who serves as the district 7 Director for FCCMA, presented the certificate.
• June was designated as Pride Month with a proclamation, following a ceremonial flag raising prior to the commission meeting. The executive director of Equality Florida, Nadine Smith, received the proclamation.
•Largo Youth Leadership Council representatives presented an overview of their recent visit to Tallahassee for the 2023 Youth Council Legislative Action Day program organized by the Florida League of Cities. Commissioner Jamie Robinson recognized three graduating youth council members, Alexis Rancel, David Piehl, and Jasmeen Santos-Ramirez, with a certificate of appreciation for their contributions on the council over the past four years.
• City Manager Henry Schubert announced the promotion of Mike Loux to the position of chief of police effective June 3. Loux began his career with the Largo Police Department 31 years ago. He succeeds former Largo Police Chief Jeffery Undestad who retired on June 2, after 33 years of service.
• Loux and city commissioners recognized several Largo Police Department team members for their recent promotions, and the swearing in of new officers.
Sgt. Andrew Lynch was promoted from Officer. Lt. Nicholas Cusumano was promoted from Sergeant. Maj. Paul Amodeo was promoted from Lieutenant. Deputy Chief Ann Starling was promoted from Major.
And four new officers were sworn in and pinned by their family members: Officer Lindsey Carper, Officer Luis Diaz, Officer Luis Rodriguez and Officer Marina Concepcion.