LARGO — The 17th annual PawFest, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Largo/Mid-Pinellas, returns to Largo Central Park this weekend for what promises to be the biggest in the kids-and-canines carnival’s history.
In addition to food, fun and games for the whole family, PawFest will feature the Largo Rec department’s mobile playground, adoptable dogs, local vendors, a celebration of the Largo Police Department K-9 unit’s 50th anniversary, and a car show. It takes place Sunday, April 16 from noon until 4 p.m.
“We’ve also got food trucks and rescues up for adoption, and the highlight of this year is really going to be the 50th anniversary celebration of the police department’s canine unit,” said event organizer Ele Fox. PawFest is “a family-friendly event that truly features something for everyone,” she said.
Indeed, as if that wasn’t enough, organizers decided to add a car show to the schedule this year.
“I really got an education on car shows,” Fox said, noting one club member is an avid auto enthusiast and cited the popularity of area car shows for adding one to the slate.
In addition to the collection of automobiles and Airedales, Fox said PawFest will feature drawings for several “expensive” gift baskets while noting the owners of the Silver Queen donated a $950 ring.
“They are always so generous to us every year,” she said of the West Bay Drive jewelry store that is owned by Belleair Bluffs Mayor Chris Arbutine and his family. Everyone involved with organizing the event “really did a fantastic job,” she said.
Fox is set to judge auditions next Monday for the kids’ talent show at Largo High on Friday, April 21. To try out email tgfox1@verizon.net with “talent show” in the subject line. Fox said it’s the unique connections to the community that make being in Kiwanis so meaningful.
“We purchased a canine officer named Murphy many years ago, so that’s our connection to the police department,” said Fox, who has been a Kiwanis member since 2005 and with the Largo branch for the past several years. She added the club also helped sponsor the city’s mobile playground unit.
After hosting PawFest for the better part of 20 years, the Kiwanis know they must keep incorporating new ideas to keep the event fresh.
“We want to grow and expand and make it bigger every year,” Fox said, noting even some Kiwanis members are “kind of amazed” PawFest has been around for more than 15 years. “It’s very impressive.”