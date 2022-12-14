LARGO — The Lights of Lake Park Estates, a multi-neighborhood display featuring miles of colorful Christmas lights that benefits Suncoast Hospice, has been wowing kids, and adults, since 1993.
The now 30-year-old, monthlong event was created as a tribute to longtime resident Ruby Dow, who lived her last days in her home in the Bryan Dairy Road development thanks to the hospice care she received.
This year, the show will run nightly Dec. 1-31 from 6-10 p.m. According to Suncoast Hospice Foundation Special Events Coordinator Nicole Shepard, it promises to be as spectacular as ever.
“We have 14 or 15 streets participating this year,” Shepard said in early December. The event “has gained popularity in recent years because it’s a drive through event, and we ask people to stay in their vehicles.”
Indeed, Shepard said the display, which reportedly incorporates more than three miles of lights and decorations and has raised more than $1 million for Suncoast Hospice since its inception, was one event that remained active throughout the pandemic, mainly due to the touchless, drive-through-only format.
“We were very lucky we didn’t have to cancel it due to COVID,” she said. “We just reformatted it. Where we used to give out candy canes and dog bones, we took those away, and we now use larger donation buckets, so people who wish to donate don’t have to worry about sticking their hands in the smaller pails we used before.”
Shepard believes the Lights of Lake Park Estates has remained such a big draw due to its longevity.
“We get people from all over for it since it’s been going on since 1993,” she said. “They come year after year as their families grow and they move to different parts of the state.”
She said the combination of the format and the familiarity have made the Lights of Lake Park Estates a can’t-miss holiday event for families.
“Because traffic gets so heavy, we ask people to stay in their vehicles, and they don’t even have to roll down the windows,” Shepard said. “So, it’s truly a safe event and it’s really a great event for everyone.”
If you go:
What: Lights of Lake Park Estates
When: Dec. 1-31, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Lake Park Estates and surrounding neighborhoods, Lake Park Dr. & 109th Ave. N., Largo
Details: More than three miles of Christmas lights and holiday decorations line the streets of Lake Park Estates and the surrounding neighborhoods, as the long-running event celebrates 30 years of raising money and awareness for Suncoast Hospice. This year the show will feature a new format incorporated during the pandemic which removed the handing out of candy canes and dog bones, while larger buckets have been added for attendees who wish to donate to the cause. The monthlong event is completely touch-free, as people are asked to remain in their vehicles as they motor through the multicolored show.
For more information, visit lightsoflakepark.com or the event’s Facebook page.