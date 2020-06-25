A member of the U.S. Army, originally from Largo, has died following a non-combat-related incident, according to the Department of Defense.
Spc. Nick Bravo Regules, 20, died June 23 in Jordan.
Regules was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in the U.S. Central Command area.
According to the DOD, Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve works with regional partners to militarily defeat the Islamic States in Iraq and Syria in an effort to create a coalition of governmental actions with the purpose of stabilizing the area.
Regules was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th ADA Brigade, Fort Bliss, Texas.
The incident is under investigation.