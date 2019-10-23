Below is a look at some events coming up around Largo in the coming weeks.
Indian Rocks Baptist Church concert
LARGO — The Faith Tour will be presented Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., at Indian Rocks Baptist Church, 12685 Ulmerton Road, Largo.
The tour will feature performances by Jordan Feliz, I Am They and Hannah Kerr. Tickets start at $34 in advance and $44 the day of the show. Visit event.attendstar.com/event/show/jordan-feliz-the-faith-tour-largo-fl.
Feliz is an American Christian musician who plays a folk-rock and soul style of Christian pop.
VFW Halloween party
LARGO — VFW Post 10094 and VFW Riders Group are hosting a Halloween party Sunday, Oct. 27, noon, at 14450 Walsingham Road.
The party will feature hamburgers and hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans and more for $5 per plate. There also will be entertainment, a bike show, 50/50 raffle, Halloween basket of cheer and more.
Proceeds will benefit the Fisher House at the Bay Pines VA.
For information, call 727-596 8959.
Art for Faith’s Sake concert series
LARGO — The Art for Faith’s Sake concert series will open with an organ recital Sunday, Oct. 27, 3 p.m., at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Missouri Ave., Largo.
Dr. Christopher Gage will perform on the Austin organ a varied program showcasing musical influences of the Protestant Reformation. This hour-long program will present a survey of numerous styles and developments that evolved out of the Reformation, and features composers spanning four centuries. Gage, the director of music at Overbrook Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will perform the monumental Passacaglia in C minor by Johann Sebastian Bach, the Introduktion und Passacaglia by 19th-century German composer Max Reger, Three Jazz Preludes by the contemporary composer Johannes Michel, and more.
The concert is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be collected. A reception to follow in the Parish Hall. For information, call 727-585-9969 or visit poplargo.org/worship-music/art-for-faiths-sake.
Largo Elks Lodge Arts and Crafts Festival
LARGO — The Largo Elks Lodge Arts and Crafts Festival will take place Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 810 16th Ave. SE, Largo.
The festival will provide an opportunity to purchase unique gifts and to promote local artisans. Proceeds will benefit local veterans. Call 727-587-6558 for information.
The lodge mails manufacturers’ coupons to deployed military families in 13 different countries totaling over $2,471,000 and will be sending Christmas cards as well.
Men’s clothing drives are being held on a regular basis to fill the closets at Safe Harbor in Largo.
Comfort kits, BBQs, participation in the Stand Down in April and other projects are happening at the C.W. Young VA facility. All of these projects require manpower and finances. Email Elksnews@brighthouse.com.
Fall 2019 Bridal and Fashion Show
LARGO — The Magic Ballroom and Dance Studio will present the Fall 2019 Bridal and Fashion Show on Saturday, Nov. 9, 1 to 6 p.m., at 2100 East Bay Drive.
Hosted by Maureen’s Bridal, the show will feature many vendors. The first 100 brides in the door will receive a gift bag. In addition to the fashion show, there will be door prizes, a cash bar and open kitchen.
Admission is free and the public is welcome. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot, call 727-247-8205.
Heralds of Harmony chorus
LARGO — Heralds of Harmony, the nationally acclaimed men's a cappella chorus, will perform Sunday, Nov. 10, 3 p.m., at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1199 Highland Ave., Largo.
Under the direction of the award-winning Tony De Rosa, Heralds of Harmony will bring a program of patriotic music and favorites of the chorus. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. and the concert will get underway at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $20 a person and can be purchased at the church office or online. Proceeds will be used to fund the ministries and missions of the church. Call 727-293-8353 or visit www.stpaulumc.org for information.
Largo Central Park
Largo Central Park is at 101 Central Park Drive. Within the park are the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive; the Largo Feed Store, 295 Central Park Drive; and the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. To contact the library, call 727-587-6715.
'Portrait of a Bride' canceled
LARGO — “Portrait of a Bride, an Evolving Silhouette,” which was scheduled to be presented Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Largo Library has been canceled.
Learn about recycling
LARGO — Are you recycling right? Test your knowledge and find out Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Largo Public Library.
The event will feature games and prizes and education about recycling the right way.
Family History Assistance Day
LARGO — The Pinellas Genealogy Society and Largo Public Library are presenting Family History Assistance Day on Saturday, Nov. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. The event will take place in the Jenkins A room on the library’s first floor.
Bring details of your family’s history (names, dates, places of birth, death, marriages, residences, etc.) concerning your parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents and receive free, one-on-one research assistance from a PGS consultant, who will help you find earlier generations. No appointment is necessary — first come, first served.
Tours of the library’s Genealogy Center will also be offered.
For questions about the event, call Bob Bryan at 727-595-4521 or email Bbryan84@gmail.com.
Largo Community Center
The Largo Community Center is at 400 Alt. Keene Road. Visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Senior Advisory Board Garage Sale
LARGO — The Senior Advisory Board Garage Sale will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Community Center.
Clean out your closets and garages and find gently used items a new home at this annual event.
Celebration of Veterans Brunch
LARGO — Visit the Community Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 10:30 a.m., for the sixth annual Veterans Celebration Brunch.
Food and entertainment will be provided at the event presented in conjunction with the Palms of Largo.
Advanced tickets are free for veterans, plus one guest. Pick up a ticket at either The Plaza or the Largo Community Center.
McGough Nature Park
McGough Nature Park is at 11901 146th St. N. and includes the Narrows Environmental Education Center. Visit largoparks.com or call 727-518-3047.
Birds of prey show
LARGO — The Look Alive Bird Show will be each Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Narrows Environmental Education Center.
Attendees will get a glimpse at the world of Florida’s flighted hunters. The show details the adaptations that raptors use to exploit the natural world for their gain. The show includes owls, hawks, falcons and Sarge, the center’s own bald eagle and the star of the show.
The show is free.