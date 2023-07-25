Coming off state championships, two Florida Celtic girls teams made history by becoming the first from that soccer club to qualify for the National Premier League Championships, which took place earlier this month in Denver.
The under-16 and U14 teams featured players primarily from Largo, Seminole and St. Petersburg. Both qualified for nationals on the strength of unbeaten seasons (13-0-3 for U16 and 8-0-2 for U14) but went a combined 0-5-1 in Colorado.
Nonetheless, players and coaches took solace in the historical aspect.
“We were able to hang with some of the toughest ranked teams in the country,” said club director Robbie Milner, who also coached the U16 team. “It was a great eye-opener, because none of the kids had ever been to a national tournament. I think it just puts (the club) on the map. We’re a Tampa Bay area club to be reckoned with.”
Said U14 coach Tanner Vaughn: “It’s an absolute honor to represent the club at the national level and the girls understood what a privilege it was to be one of the first teams in the club history to do so. We were able to see what one of the highest standards of girls youth soccer is in the country. It only serves as fuel for the team to continue to improve and develop so we can compete at the level yearly.”
In the tourney at Dick Sporting Goods Park, home of Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids, the U16 team tied California 2-2 following a pair of disheartening losses. Jordan Mazzei had both goals in that match with Hayden Wicks scoring earlier in the series.
On the other side of the ball, the Celtic got solid defense from Iris Epperson and goalkeeper Reese Carr.
The U14 squad rebounded from an opening rout by California by playing two close games, albeit 2-1 losses, against Illinois and Texas.
“After losing the first match to a very strong opponent from California it showed the true character and grit that the team has by battling back in the next two games,” Vaughn said. “The experience and takeaway from the tournament is going to prove vital in the development of the girls as players and individuals.”
The Celtic got goals from Victori Benjamin and Charlie Markiewicz with Morgan Irizarry adding two assists.
Ella Tessitore played solid at left back. “She was tough to beat defensively and would regularly join the attack,” Vaughn said.