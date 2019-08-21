Below is a look at some events coming up around Largo in the coming weeks.
Celebrating 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage
LARGO — The Democratic Women’s Club of Upper Pinellas will host an event titled Celebrating 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage on Monday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Royal Palms of Largo, 200 Lake Ave. NE, Largo.
The luncheon will feature prizes, entertainment and speakers Alex Sink and state Rep. Jennifer Webb.
The cost to attend is $30. Checks can be made out to DWCUP and mailed to Shelby Freeman, 960 Starkey Road #1404, Largo, FL 33771.
For more information, call Donna Dennis at 727-447-7380.
Largo Central Park
Largo Central Park is at 101 Central Park Drive. Within the park are the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive; the Largo Feed Store, 295 Central Park Drive; and the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. To contact the library, call 727-587-6715.
Renewable energy workshop
LARGO — The city of Largo’s Sustainability Series will continue with a presentation on renewable energy Tuesday, Sept. 3, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Largo Public Library.
Learn more about the Sierra Club and city of Largo’s Ready for 100 campaign, which sets the goal of being 100% reliant on renewable energy by the year 2035.
Highland Recreation Complex
Highland Recreation Complex is at 400 Highland Ave. Visit HighlandRecreation.com or call 727-518-3016.
Poolside picnic
LARGO — A poolside picnic will be held Monday, Sept. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Highland Recreation Complex.
Bring the family, a blanket and your own picnic basket by the pool. Alcohol and glass are not permitted in the facility. Splash’s Snack Bar will be open.
Prices are for groups of up to five people: $12 for members and $24 for non-members.
Largo Community Center
The Largo Community Center is at 400 Alt. Keene Road. Visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Largo Palooza Music Series
LARGO — The Largo Palooza Music Series will continue with a performance by Idaho Swezey on Friday, Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center.
Activities, which include food trucks, cash bar and after-party, begin at 5 p.m.
The cost is $15.
Crist town hall forum
LARGO — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist will host a town hall at the Largo Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
Also, mobile office hours with Crist’s caseworker will he held Thursday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Largo Library, where residents can drop in or schedule a one-on-one appointment with the caseworker by calling Crist’s office at 727-318-6770.
Crist represents Florida’s 13th Congressional District, which spans St. Petersburg to Clearwater and includes Largo. In January, he was appointed to serve on the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Appropriations. He also serves on the Committee on Science, Space and Technology.
Scrapbook Crop Til You Drop
LARGO — Registration is underway for the Scrapbook Crop Til You Drop event, which kicks off at the Community Center at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and will continue until 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
The ballroom will feature electrical outlets at each table, a large selection of background music and dining areas away from crafting. The event also includes door prizes.
Cost for registrations received before Sept. 1 is $120 for the full weekend with food, $80 full weekend without food, and $85 Saturday only including food.
Cost for registrations received after Sept. 1 will be $140 full weekend with meals, $100 full weekend no meals and $105 Saturday only with meals. The full weekend includes four meals, drinks and snacks.
Call 727-518-3131 or stop by the Largo Community Center at 400 Alt. Keene Road for a registration form and table assignment.
McGough Nature Park
McGough Nature Park is at 11901 146th St. N. and includes the Narrows Environmental Education Center. Visit largoparks.com or call 727-518-3047.
Birds of prey show
LARGO — The Look Alive Bird Show will be each Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Narrows Environmental Education Center.
Attendees will get a glimpse at the world of Florida’s flighted hunters. The show details the adaptations that raptors use to exploit the natural world for their gain. The show includes owls, hawks, falcons and Sarge, the center’s own bald eagle and the star of the show.
The show is free.