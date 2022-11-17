Largo man wins $1M lottery prize

A Largo man is $1 million richer after scoring a winning lottery ticket.
The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Glenn Shukas, 70, of Largo, claimed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
Shukas purchased his winning ticket from Publix at 857 W. Bay Drive in Largo. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.