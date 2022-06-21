LARGO — The Friends of Ridgecrest Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Greater Ridgecrest community, held its annual Juneteenth celebration June 18.
The event, held at the Greater Ridgecrest YMCA with support from the city, the Rotary Club of Indian Rocks Beach and area churches and organizations, featured uplifting speeches, songs and tributes celebrating the end of slavery, which is now a federal holiday observed annually on June 19.
This year the festivities began with a bike ride and walk at 7:30 a.m. before the program kicked off inside the Y, located at 1801 119th St. N. At 10 a.m., participants sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black National Anthem, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. At that point, Friends of Ridgecrest President Wanda Cawthorne made a welcome speech before introducing one of Largo’s oldest citizens, 104-year-old Gladys Falana, who received a plaque from city officials while surrounded by several family members.
After a few more songs and prayers, more than a dozen recent grads from Largo, Clearwater, Pinellas Park and Indian Rocks Christian high schools were recognized, though only one, Lakeva James, was present to accept her gift bag. Chantel Dorsey accepted a bag for her daughter, Largo High grad Sterling Hepburn, and afterward she spoke about the importance of being recognized at the event.
“I thought that was really sweet to recognize them after 12 years of hard work,” Dorsey said. Her daughter, who was out of state, will attend USF in the fall. “A lot of people don’t do it, so I appreciate it!”
The program wrapped with Cawthorne sending shout-outs to everyone who made the event possible, acknowledging Largo city commissioners Donna Holck and Eric Gerard, the Largo Police Department, IRB Rotary Club President David Kline, and others before asking everyone to enjoy the fish fry and visit the information tables set up at the other end of the gym.
As the group dispersed, a small crowd gathered around Falana, who at 104 is still as sharp as a tack and has a smile that lights up the room. Cawthorne said recognizing her was the highlight of the day.
“It was wonderful, just so amazing to see all the people out,” she said. Ridgecrest, a community off Ulmerton Road in unincorporated Largo, held a Juneteenth event for the past 20 years, though the ones held outdoors during the pandemic were more sparsely attended. “The spirit was there, especially when we were recognizing our oldest resident, Gladys Falana.”
Holck agreed.
“It was awesome,” she said after sharing a few words with Falana. “It’s very inspiring seeing things like this. It shows we’re moving forward and it’s nice to be around the positive energy. There’s enough negativity in the world. So, I thought this was a very inspiring celebration.”