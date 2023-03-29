LARGO — The City Commission’s final evaluation of City Manager Henry Schubert on March 21 went pretty much like all the others.
It ended with Schubert receiving a pay raise and with several commissioners effusively praising the city’s outgoing chief executive.
In February, Schubert announced that he would be retiring June 30. He took over the role of city manager in 2016 but has been employed by the city since 1980.
To evaluate him, commissioners filled out evaluation forms that included several categories of rating criteria.
Schubert ended with an overall score of 2.84 on a 3.0 scale, with 3.0 representing exceeds expectations.
So commissioners voted 6-0, with Donna Holck absent, to give Schubert a 7% pay increase — the same amount city employees not represented by a union were slated to receive this fiscal year.
The pay hike increases his annual salary from $224,743 to $233,413.
Mayor Woody Brown noted that Schubert earned perfect scores in several categories, including budget and finance management and professional skills and characteristics.
Brown said his final comments in the evaluation summed up his feelings about Schubert’s work.
“The city has continued to improve under Mr. Schubert’s management,” Brown said. “We are a different organization than we were seven years ago. I appreciate the empowerment of employees at all levels and the willingness to improve antiquated systems that have sometimes been an obstacle to providing the exceptional service that our residents expect.”
Brown added: “I didn’t think some of the improvements were possible seven years ago. So thank you for making them possible.”
The typically reserved and humble Schubert said the aforementioned improvements were only possible because of the people around him.
“As all of you know, I don’t do anything by myself. We’ve got a great staff, a great team here in the city that makes it possible for everything we do,” he said.
He added that it was also possible because of the support of the commission
“All of us really, really appreciate that. And we appreciate the, shall we say, calmness and stability that we have in the city governance. So thank you very much for that,” he said, earning a laugh from the commission by referencing the shocking resignation of Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard the day before.
The evaluations included some minor critiques of Schubert’s performance as manager, but several commissioners March 21 shared Brown’s sentiments.
“In the seven years you’ve been here — I have been here for 10 — we have made notable increases in the health and stability of this organization,” Commissioner Jamie Robinson said. “We could talk to just about everybody, not everybody, but a lot of the folks here at the city, and they would probably agree with me.”
The commission’s focus now will shift to finding Schubert’s replacement.
On March 28, the commissioner was slated to hold a special meeting to discuss two search firms that were finalists to find Schubert’s successor.