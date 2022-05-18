‘Happy Campers’ to kick off summer
LARGO – Kick off the summer with a special celebratory event on Monday, June 6, between 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Largo Public Library. Participants can relive their fond memories of summer camp—and make new ones, too – as library staff take them beyond the beaten path. Enjoy fun camp crafts and games, a s’more snack, a scavenger hunt, and t-shirt tie-dyeing at this event for campers of all ages.
The summer program, Read Beyond the Beaten Path, starts Monday, June 6, and ends Saturday, July 30.
The Library Happy Campers Summer Kick-Off is free and open to all ages. Visit www.LargoPublicLibrary.org for more information about both of these events.
Largo Public Library is located at 120 Central Park Dr., Largo FL 33771. For more information, call 727.587.6715.
Butterfly garden at Largo library
LARGO – A newly landscaped Community Butterfly Garden was dedicated at the Largo Public Library during a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony sponsored by the Central Pinellas Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Largo Library Foundation.
New landscaping, lighting and furniture have been added to give a refreshed look to the garden, including host and nectar plants that attract butterflies.
The extensive beautification was made possible by a lasting gift from David Berolzheimer. The landscaping was designed and installed by Landscapes by Randy Lee, Inc.
In 2021 the courtyard garden at the Largo Public Library received an official designation from the North American Butterfly Association.
Treadwell Franklin buys local firm
LARGO – Maine-based Treadwell Franklin Infrastructure Capital has completed its acquisition of Infrastructure Preservation Corporation based in Largo.
IPC designs, manufactures, deploys and maintains AI-assisted robotics, fitted with state-of-the-art scanning and imaging technologies, for non-destructive testing and inspection of bridges, roadways, light masts, towers and other infrastructure hardscape.
TFIC has also secured agreements with key IPC employees, as well as key marketing agreements for distribution of its technology services.
TFIC appointed Christopher Clement president and CEO of IPC TFIC, the acquiring TFIC subsidiary. Clement has served in executive positions including director of Global Product Management for Heidelberg/GOSS, commissioner of transportation for the state of New Hampshire and most recently as COO/VP Administration for the University of New Hampshire System.
Monthly food pantry at Hall Insurance
LARGO — Hall Insurance Agency in conjunction with Humana and Tampa Bay Harvest provides a monthly free food pantry to residents the first Friday of every month. This is a partnership that began 1 1/2 years ago to address food insecurity within the local senior community.
Hall Insurance is at 11681 Seminole Blvd., Largo.
Largo college grads
LARGO – Several local students have earned degrees in recent college graduation ceremonies.
August Carter Nelson was among 2,684 students who graduated May 6 from Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.
Jahangir Shaik received a master’s of business administration degree from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
David Polar graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in computer science from Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. He also was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3-3.74 during the semester.
