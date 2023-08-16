LARGO — The city of Largo will host the monthly Downtown Business meeting for Largo businesses and commercial property owners on Thursday, Aug. 24. This month, the meeting will be held at and sponsored by the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 210 Seminole Blvd., from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Staff from the Largo Planning Division will be available to discuss and take questions regarding the current codes and land use designations intended to foster a thriving urban core. Mayor Woody Brown and other city representatives also will discuss downtown construction projects, development policies and local events.