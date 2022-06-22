LARGO — Largo is looking to pay it forward.
The city has allocated $1 million of its federal pandemic relief funds toward community grant programs. Of that $1 million, it has proposed spending $250,000 on grants to nonprofits that provide “safety net” services to the city’s residents.
Those services include support for housing, access to food, elder and child care, and education.
And there’s no shortage of need, city staff learned after holding a community conversation with local nonprofits in March.
Aileen Carey, community engagement specialist for the city, told commissioners during a June 14 work session that plenty of barriers remain for even the groups that receive grants.
They said few grants allow organizations to spend the funds on administrative and operational costs, and complex applications can be onerous.
Mecca Serfustini, the city’s grant manager, said the city’s program will be “simple but strict.”
“This program aims to provide a grant opportunity directly to these organizations to assist them with their operational and administrative needs that are necessary to keep their programs running,” she said.
Largo will set up its own nonprofit organization to dispense funds in the program. One-time grants between $10,000 and $25,000 will be available to organizations that have been fully registered for one year as a 501(c)(3) organization or as a 501(c)(19), which serve veterans. They must provide Largo residents with a safety-net service and be up to date on tax filings, and they must show they’ve been impacted by the pandemic through a loss of revenue or an increase in costs.
Serfustini said she expects the city to be able to issue awards by January. Organizations will have one year to spend the money and must provide quarterly reports on expenditures.
Carey said the Largo service area includes more than 20 nonprofits that provide service to the community, including many that support the entire county, such as Ready for Life and the Juvenile Welfare Board.
Serfustini said the program will complement a Pinellas County grant program and mirror one implemented by Hillsborough County.
“The Hillsborough was so successful, they were able to distribute $2 million in just the first six weeks of the program being implemented,” she said.
City commissioners expressed support for the program.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Commissioner Eric Gerard said. “I know so many of these agencies just suffered as a result (of the pandemic). I think it’s really worthwhile that we reach out and help them get back on their feet, because they do good work.”
Commissioners will be asked to approve a formal resolution before the program can commence. The next step, Carey said, will be to hold another community conversation in July with nonprofits and organizations to spread the word.
If it’s successful, Serfustini said staff may return to request more of the ARPA funds designated for community grants.