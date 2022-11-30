LARGO — City leaders say affordable housing and sustainability are a priority. Recent actions with different approaches have been used to progress both.
Three housing developments received a helping hand from the city of Largo in the past two months.
On Nov. 1, city commissioners, acting as the Community Redevelopment Agency, unanimously approved a $250,000 grant to the developer of a 90-unit townhome complex proposed for downtown Largo.
Everest 614 Woodrow Ave LLC is seeking to construct Blue Sky Apartments on the former site of the Blue Skies Mobile Home Park at 614 Woodrow Ave.
The nearly 3-acre site is on the 600 block of Fourth Avenue NW in the city’s West Bay Drive Community Redevelopment District.
Therefore, it was eligible for the Housing Infill Program grant incentive, which aims to “stimulate private development in order to support neighborhood revitalization and new development,” according to city documentation.
The grant provides developers with as much as $250,000 for a project, but staff expects the city to recoup the cost in about five years after completion through increased property taxes in the area.
According to the city, the developer estimates the project would cost more than $22 million.
It will include 90 units in two three-story buildings, with 18 units designated as affordable housing. The project is expected to take two years to complete.
Mayor Woody Brown said he liked the townhome project but would like staff to explore making the grant available to more types of housing projects.
“For the West Bay Drive district, for it to be successful, we should incentivize apartments, affordable housing apartments as opposed to condos, which are more typically … seasonal,” he said.
Habitat for Humanity
On Nov. 15, commissioners also gave a boost to a much-discussed project by Habitat for Humanity.
The nonprofit housing developer is seeking to build an owner-occupied townhome development on a 6.82-acre site at 1756 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
Habitat requested and received an affordable housing density bonus for an additional one unit per acre to increase the total units from 51 to 54 units in the development.
In order to secure the bonus, Habitat must meet certain provisions, such as reserving five homes for sale to households earning no more than 80% area median income.
Arrow Woodard, the city’s housing manager, said staff expects to issue a development order and building permits in December.
“Full construction of the project will be done over the next few years with the final date expected to be the second quarter of 2026,” she said.
Green building
The city also offers incentives for sustainability, which was on display Oct. 18 when the commission approved a green building density bonus to a developer proposing a project on U.S. 19.
Lantower Largo Hwy 19 Tampa LP is seeking to construct Lantower Apartments on an 8-acre site at 16485 U.S. Highway 19 N., which is in Largo’s Tri-City Activity Center. The area is a major activity center where the city encourages higher density and intensity developments.
In order to achieve those densities, the city provides incentives to developers that incorporate affordable housing or sustainable design into their projects.
Lantower aims to take advantage of the latter for an additional 2.5 units per acre for a total of 272 apartments.
To secure the bonus, Lantower must commit to achieve a Silver level of Leadership in Energy Efficient Design (LEED) or National Green Building Standard (NGBS) certification prior to the city issuing a certificate of occupancy.