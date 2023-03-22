Largo seeks summer camp counselors
The city of Largo is hiring for summer camp leaders to support its full- and half-day camps.
There are also openings for rec leaders, lifeguards, attendants and custodial.
Visit Largo.com/Jobs to apply or find out more information about open positions.
City to host Largo Live on Your Block
LARGO — The city of Largo will a series of free community event series with live entertainment, displays from city departments, games from the Play Express and more.Bring a blanket or chairs for an evening of meeting neighbors.
• Friday, April 14 — Southwest Recreation Complex, 13120 Vonn Rd, featuring the Bus Stop Band.
• Friday, April 21 — Northwest Park, 1599 6th Ave. NW, featuring The Guilty Pleasure.
• Friday, April 28 — Datsko Park, 3099 Whitney Road, featuring The Guilty Pleasure.
All events will be held from 6-8 p.m.
For more information, contact 727-587-6740, ext. 5014, or visit LargoEvents.com.
Largo cited for financial reporting excellence
The city of Largo has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.
The certification is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
An impartial panel judged the report to meet the program’s high standards, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.